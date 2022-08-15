Incode, Credas hire new executives, Kantara establishes UK Advisory Board

In an eventful first half of August for digital ID-focused ventures, Incode has expanded its executive leadership team with the hire of Mitul Parmar as vice president of product strategy and business development. Credas has appointed Geraint Rogers as its new chief strategy officer (CSO), and the Kantara Initiative has established a UK Advisory Board.

Incode hires digital ID expert Mitul Parmar

Before joining the company, the executive served as the VP of Corporate Development leading M&A and strategic initiatives at Prove.

Now, Parmar will be responsible for determining and executing Incode’s product strategy, as well as for overseeing the sourcing and structuring of product partnerships, acquisitions and investments.

Parmar’s appointment is the fifth addition to the executive team in three months, and corresponds to a growth in Incode’s global team, with the company recently opening new offices in the U.S., Mexico, and Serbia.

“There is no question Incode is in hyper-growth mode,” says Parmar, commenting on the news.

“Joining the Incode team now is an incredible opportunity to contribute to the mission of creating frictionless digital identity experiences for all. I look forward to working with the world-class team here to scale Incode to new heights.”

Credas welcomes Geraint Rogers as new CSO

The executive joins Credas from its position as product director for identity, fraud and financial crime at Equifax UK, before which he held senior strategy roles at LexisNexis RiskSolutions and Experian.

In his new role for Credas, Rogers will focus on identifying new opportunities to propel the company in its growth and expansion plans. He will also join Credas’ executive board, together with CEO Tim Barnett and CTO Kevin Smith.

“I am proud to be able to contribute to the next steps in the team’s journey,” Rogers comments.

“There is so much opportunity for Credas to make a difference, driving innovative and agile solutions to market; expanding the value to new sectors; ensuring that end-user experiences remain focal to outcomes as the pace of digital change accelerates.”

The appointment comes weeks after the company was certified against the UK Government’s Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF).

Kantara Initiative launches UK Advisory Board

Kantara Initiative, which strives for better industry standards for digital identity and personal data usage, announced last week that it has established a UK Advisory Board and appointed three digital identity experts to join it.

These are Emma Lindley MBE, co-founder of NGO Women in Identity, Alison McDowell, co-founder of biometrics and digital ID firm Beruku, and Andrew Hindle, content chair for Identiverse and founding board member at IDPro.

“We are thrilled to announce that Emma, Alison, and Andrew are joining our UK Advisory Board. They bring with them an unrivalled wealth of experience as contributors to the UK identity market and the global identity ecosystem,” says Kantara’s executive director, Kay Chopard.

According to a blog post on the NGO’s website, the new Advisory Board will support the Kantara leadership team to create strategies to enable the organization to serve the UK market more effectively.

Additionally, the advisors will also collaborate on how Kantara’s work for the Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) program can better align with public interest with greater adoption in regard to the standardization and interoperability of digital ID verification solutions.

“As the global leader in identity assurance, we are tremendously excited about the future for the UK DIATF in particular,” Chopard adds. “Our UK Advisory Board will ensure that we remain at the forefront of developments in this market.”

