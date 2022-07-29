Proptech provider Credas certified as digital identity provider for UK background checks

Credas Technologies has been certified to perform digital identity verification for the Right to Work, Right to Rent and anti-money laundering checks that are being mandated in the UK.

The certification has been announced by the UK’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport, and makes Credas just the fifth service provider certified to the Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework.

Customers of Credas’ anti-money laundering platform for property professionals can use it to perform required ID verifications to the minimum published standards for identity service providers. This puts them in line with the current strong recommendation by the government for agents, landlords and employers to use a certified IDSP for DBS background checks.

Credas partnered with ID R&D in 2020 to enable remote customer onboarding with selfie biometrics and liveness detection.

“With an ever-increasing number of Identity Service Providers, the DIATF initiative allows businesses to now easily identify the providers that meet the Government’s new standard and have been awarded certification status, and those who have not,” comments Credas Technologies CEO Tim Barnett.

“This UK Government kitemark can now give the market confidence that a provider operates to the highest standards, quality, and reliability and enhances correct organisational compliance which could protect against fines that can otherwise be thousands of pounds per sanction.”

Enterprise service provider Xydus became the fourth digital identity provider certified to the DIATF earlier this month, following Sterling Check, HooYu, and partners Yoti and the Post Office.

