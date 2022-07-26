Xydus, Mastercard gain digital ID trust accreditations in UK, Australia

From October 1, 2022, enterprise identity provider Xydus, through its Identity Management platform, will be able to offer ID verification and authentication services for Right to Work and other checks based on standards prescribed in the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework.

Mastercard has been accredited to offer digital ID credential services under Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF).

Xydus certified for UK Trust Framework

According to Xydus, the digital identity service provider (IDSP) certification status it obtained is in line with mandatory operational requirements for all UK workplaces instituted by the UK government.

Failure to respect this rule could lead to huge sanctions, including a civil penalty of up to £20,000 (US$24,000) for a non-compliant ID check, the company states.

Xydus is the fourth company to receive certification after U.S. firm Sterling Check, Yoti and the UK Post Office, and HooYu.

After obtaining the IDSP certification status, Xydus Chief Information Security Officer Jos Aussems, comments: “It’s incredibly humbling to see the team’s hard work recognised by the UK government, who invited Xydus to participate in its pilot accreditation scheme. We were very pleased to have been given the opportunity to be a voice at the table in the future direction and consideration for the Trust Framework.

“The new legislation will be essential in supporting remote workers and ‘the digital HQ’, ensuring seamless onboarding and offboarding of workers without the fear of penalties or ﬁnes.”

Also commenting on the development, Xydus CEO Russell King, says: “We built a platform to resolve today’s and tomorrow’s identity management challenges. We launched our Channel Partner programme with a singular focus on maximizing client returns commercially and operationally while enabling resolution to organizations’ ongoing challenges in maintaining multi-jurisdictional regulatory compliance.”

Xydus is working with Vialto Partners, corporate advisors on mobility, tax and immigration.

“Collaborating with Vialto has enabled us to deliver a solution that meets the legal requirements of Right to Work on every user journey, irrespective of the employee work authorization and identity-related documentation or status,” adds King.

The director of Right to Work at Vialto hails the growth of its partnership with Xydus, which is fast growing: “We’re delighted our partnership with Xydus continues to go from strength to strength, and the government certiﬁcation is a testament to the work we’ve done together.

“Our clients have consistently demonstrated that Xydus and its identity management platform delivers against their requirements and future objectives. Seeing our expertise contribute to a world-leading offering ahead of October’s legislation is truly exciting.”

Xydus, rebranded from Paycasso earlier this year, recently reinforced its IT team with the hire of two veteran technical experts.

Mastercard accredited under Australian Trusted Digital Identity Framework

In a similar development, Mastercard announced it has become the third company to gain accreditation from the Australian government as a provider of digital ID credentials and Level 1+ identity proofing services under the government’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF), reports iTnews.

The latest accreditation means Mastercard is now able to play three out of the four roles regulated by the TDIF, the report mentions, with the last accreditation obtained by the payments giant last month.

With the accreditation as a digital identity services provider, Mastercard, which launched its ID service in Australia in 2019, now has permission to set up and manage a person’s digital identity profile, bind and distribute digital ID credentials as well as offer other identity-based services, according to iTnews.

“Accreditation for identity proofing levels up to 1+ means users will need only an email address or mobile phone to prove their identity… For some services they may also need an acceptable identity document, which includes full name and date of birth,” reads a Mastercard statement quoted by the outlet.

Also speaking on the accreditation, the head of cyber and intelligence solutions and digital identity for Australia, Mallika Sathi, tells iTnews: “As many parts of the world begin to return to a sense of normality… the need for more effective and streamlined identify verification has never been so important. Australia is leading the way when it comes to this step change, and Mastercard is excited to continue its collaboration with the public and private sector to build a national identity ecosystem where citizens have trust and confidence that their personal information is safe and secure.”

Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework outlines strict rules and standards to be observed by all providers and services within the country’s digital identity system.

