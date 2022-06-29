Mastercard secures Australian Trusted Digital Identity Framework accreditation

Mastercard has successfully secured the first of three accreditation roles under the Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF) in Australia.

Matt Bourne, vice president of digital identity at Mastercard, made the announcement on LinkedIn on Monday.

“Last year, Mastercard announced that it had applied for accreditation under the [TDIF] in Australia for its digital identity service, ID,” Bourne wrote.

For context, the company made the request in September 2021, applying for certifications as a TDIF accredited exchange, identity provider, and credential provider.

“We are thrilled to share that we have now successfully secured the first of three roles we applied for, with our accreditation as an identity exchange being confirmed earlier this month,” Bourne announced

The certification assesses the privacy, security, risk management, and usability requirements of Mastercard’s digital ID solution.

Commenting on the news, Bourne also said the new digital ID solution was built with interoperability in mind.

“Mastercard’s digital identity solution can connect existing identity providers with other organizations in Mastercard’s global ID network, with verification facilitated by our highly secure network,” Bourne explained.

“This is a huge milestone on our digital identity journey in Australia.”

This is not the first recent collaboration between Mastercard and the Australian government. In December 2021, the financial firm partnered with the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) to perform digital identity age verification trials for online alcohol purchases.

The company is the second non-government accredited operator achieving the identity exchange certification in the country, following Eftpos in September 2021.

