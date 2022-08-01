Incode, OIX, One Identity add leadership veterans to advance digital ID strategies

Some players in the digital ID and biometrics space, namely Incode Technologies, Open Identity Exchange (OIX), and One Identity have bolstered their teams with new executive board members and operational personnel to meet strategic, institutional, and market objectives.

OIX adds new board member

Synectics Solutions has announced its data insight expert Chris Lewis is joining the executive board of the non-profit trade organization Open Identity Exchange.

With many years of experience in using data intelligence and machine learning for identity verification and financial crime prevention, the new board member is expected to drive OIX’s growing strategy further.

Lewis has led Synectics Solutions’ Research and Development (R&D) team, developing data-driven solutions to help public and private sector organizations prevent fraud and better understand their customer base.

He now joins eight other members of the OIX board who come from Equifax, Barclays, Microsoft, NatWest, Timpson, LexisNexis, International Airlines Group (AIG), and Deloitte.

Commenting on his appointment to the OIX board, Lewis said building robust digital ID controls to prevent fraud requires what he calls collaborative work and consensus thinking. He also believes his being on the OIX executive board will enable the organization to be at the forefront of this process.

“This really is a pivotal moment for Digital ID, not just here in the UK but globally,” comments OIX Chief Identity Strategist Nick Mothershaw.

“Our mission is to leverage the collective expertise of individuals and organizations crucial to our financial services infrastructure to capitalize on the foundations now in place for making Digital ID a reality. Chris’ experience from his work with Synectics Solutions will undoubtedly help us in achieving this goal.”

Incode brings in duo to maintain rapid growth momentum

Two time-tested digital ID industry veterans Shane Moore and Andre Stewart have respectively been appointed Incode’s Vice Presidents of North America, and of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

According to a company announcement, the appointments underscore the company’s commitment to building its global go-to-market operations and channel strategy, as well as accelerating worldwide growth in digital identity.

One of the appointees, Moore, comes in with over two decades of experience, part of which was gathered in his time at cyber security company Bitglass.

On the other hand, Stewart’s familiarity with the EMEA region is expected to be an added advantage for Incode, since the executive worked as Vice President for EMEA at NetSkope, OpenDNS, A10 Networks, and Fortinet.

“This is a pivotal time for Incode as we experience unprecedented growth and bolster our operations across North America,” says Dean Hickman-Smith, chief revenue officer of Incode.

“I had the privilege of working with Shane previously, and his laser focus on business and partner growth and experience across transformative digital identity industry verticals will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth in North America and build a profoundly effective partner community. We are thrilled to have Shane on board.”

“We are delighted to have Andre join the team as a leader in the EMEA market which continues to be a priority for our organization moving forward,” adds Hickman-Smith.

Both appointees say they are excited to make their skills available to Incode as it pursues its growth and expansion plans.

Incode recently announced the expansion of its Serbia operations and the hiring of a new chief revenue officer.

One Identity appoints first CEO

Veteran C-suite executive Mark Logan has been announced as the first chief executive officer (CEO) of unified ID solutions provider One Identity.

Logan will support the company’s sustained momentum in capitalizing on the market demand for holistic identity security solutions. His appointment will also provide additional focus as the company begins making additional investments to fortify its position as a standalone organization.

Logan comes to One Identity with experience gathered from his roles as CEO and board member of LogRythm and President of Attunity.

“One Identity is uniquely positioned to help companies address the rapid proliferation of identity-based threats targeting their business,” says Mark Logan, CEO of One Identity.

“There’s a tremendous opportunity for One Identity to be nimble and move quickly to continue accelerating our growth in the identity security market. I’m looking forward to working with the leadership team on continuing to win market share as the leading unified identity security provider.”

Patrick Nichols, CEO of Quest Software, remarks; “Logan’s deep experience growing enterprise software companies makes him the perfect fit to lead One Identity, the world’s top identity security provider.”

