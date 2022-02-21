Okta, OIX, Ambiq, Telaeris, Integrated Biometrics add new talent

A number of companies in the biometrics space and adjacent industries have announced new hires, with Okta adding a new chief marketing officer (CMO) and a new chief financial officer (CFO), and the Open Identity Exchange (OIX) welcoming a new board member. Also, Ambiq appointed a new chief revenue officer (CRO), Telaeris hired a new vice president of EMEA business development and strategy, and Integrated Biometrics confirmed the hire of a new sales director for EMEA.

Okta welcomes new CMO and CFO

Okta Chief Digital Officer (CDO) John Zissimos will replace Kendall Collins as the company’s CMO, Bloomberg reports.

The replacement comes amidst a number of executive exits for the company, which in 2021 alone appointed at least six new executive roles.

“Okta has seen tremendous growth over the past year, including the acquisition of Auth0,” the company said in a statement.

“As the company evolves and matures, we have brought in many new leaders to help carry forward Okta’s vision.”

These include the recent appointment of Brett Tighe as the firm’s new CFO last month. Before taking on the position on a permanent basis, Tighe had been Okta’s Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer since 2015. He then became interim CFO in June 2021.

“Since stepping into the interim CFO role last year, [Tighe] has been instrumental in driving us towards achieving our financial and operational goals,” comments Okta’s CEO Todd McKinnon.

“We look forward to Brett’s continued success and leadership at Okta in the years to come.”

OIX adds new member to executive board

OIX has added Geraint Rogers, product director of Identity, Fraud and Financial Crime Compliance at Equifax UK, as the newest member of its Executive Board.

After joining the OIX board, Rogers will contribute to the development of OIX’s digital ID strategy with a particular focus on inclusion, interoperability, and trust frameworks.

“We must think as a global society and consider the interoperability of digital ID across borders in order to most effectively empower trade, whilst ensuring the correct controls against ever-evolving, digitally-enabled fraud risk,” Rogers says.

“For us at Equifax, being part of the visionary OIX community means we can connect, collaborate and help drive identity and trust innovation.”

The OIX Executive Board also includes representatives from Barclays, Microsoft, NatWest, Timpson, LexisNexis, International Airlines Group (AIG), and Deloitte.

OIX has also recently released its first full guide to ‘Trust Frameworks for Smart Digital ID.’

Ambiq appoints new CRO

Ambiq has appointed Paul Rolls as its first chief revenue officer. In the new role, Rolls will lead the company’s sales and marketing efforts.

Before joining Ambiq, Rolls served as executive vice president of Sales and Marketing for ON Semiconductor and as senior VP of Worldwide Sales and Marketing at Integrated Device Technology.

“I am very excited to join the talented leadership team at Ambiq,” says Rolls. “I look forward to an exciting journey of exceptional growth.”

The hire comes weeks after Ambiq hired Mark Voll as its first CFO.

Telaeris names new Vice President of EMEA Business Development and Strategy

The company has entrusted Dick Clark, former CEO of SMI Global, with the goal of helping Telaeris develop new business relationships and strengthen existing ones.

“The company’s focus and ability to execute is exceptional, and I’m truly excited by the combination of proven technology and easy-to-use products from Telaeris,” Clark says.

“The company clearly understands the features and value propositions required to advance in the access control industry, and I’m proud to be part of this innovative organization.”

Integrated Biometrics welcomes new EMEA sales director

The company has recently hired Robert Jones as its new director of sales in EMEA.

Jones made the announcement via a Linkedin post. Before the promotion, he was the company’s sales manager for Africa for more than three years.

And prior to that, he worked as a product manager at Idversol Integrated Solutions.

Integrated Biometrics held a series of online talks last December, including on presentation attacks and how to choose ‘creative’ datasets to tackle spoof attacks.

