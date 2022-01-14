Princeton Identity appoints two leaders to spur biometrics growth

TBS, Alcatraz AI, Synaptics, Ambiq, Vuzix unveil new recruits

A flurry of high-level appointments in the biometrics industry include two by Princeton Identity and one by Alcatraz AI, plus a new CEO for TBS and Board member for Synaptics. In related technologies, Ambiq and Vuzix both appointed new leaders to their C-suites.

Princeton Identity boosts design, business development leadership

Princeton Identity has added a new director of business development and senior vice president of technology as the company plans the expansion of its biometric solutions portfolio in 2022 and beyond.

SVP of Technology Harish “Harry” Seth joins Princeton Identity following 16 years of industry experience in the development and commercialization of optical sensors for photonics and fiber optic sensor technologies. He has worked at Ocean Insight and Coherent, and with PI will be responsible for directing the design and development of new products, incorporating the latest innovations in engineering, manufacturing, and automation, and providing support for improvements to the company’s operational processes.

“I am very enthusiastic about Princeton Identity’s solutions and am confident we have the team, technology, and tools to have an immediate and lasting impact in the biometrics market,” Seth states.

Westin R. Wolfenden becomes director of business development, bringing experience from a stint as business development manager at Kastle Systems division Stat-Land Security.

Wolfenden will be responsible for engaging with new and existing customers to identify use opportunities for biometrics in residential, commercial, and private security settings.

“We are thrilled to have Westin join our diverse and talented team,” Princeton Identity CEO and Co-founder Bobby Varma said. “His years of industry experience will serve him well as he begins this new chapter of forecasting and growing new business in the biometrics space.”

New TBS CEO

TBS (Touchless Biometric Systems) has a new CEO, with Stefan Schaffner taking over for Alex Zarrabi to guide the growth of the Swiss biometrics provider’s footprint and deliver further innovation, the company has announced.

Schaffner has over two decades of leadership experience, most recently as CEO of Johnson Controls Switzerland.

“TBS has been through an important growth and consolidation during the recent years, and I thank Alex for his invaluable contribution,” states TBS Board of Directors Chairman Dr. Daniel Kohler. “The next phase of our global growth will be led by Stefan Schaffner, who brings along many years of experience in the security industry. We are excited to welcome him and look forward to this new expansion chapter for TBS.”

Zarrabi returns to Alpine Switzerland, which he founded prior to joining TBS, as CEO. Alpine and TBS intend to collaborate in the future, according to the announcement.

Alcatraz adds biometrics veteran to lead international sales

Marco Emrich has been introduced as Alcatraz AI’s new head of International Sales to help scale the reach of its edge-based biometric facial authentication and analytics technologies.

Emrich previously served as VP of International Business Development for EyeLock and has held C-level positions at multiple companies.

The company also updated its biometric access control platform for easier integration with third-party software just days ago.

Ambiq hires first CFO

Ambiq has appointed Mark Voll as its chief financial officer, a position in which he has 30 years of experience with multiple publicly-traded companies.

Voll led Aquantia’s initial public offering in 2017 and its sale to Marvell Semiconductor in 2019. He is Ambiq’s first CFO.

Vuzix promotes GM to COO role

Vuzix has named Pete Jameson as chief operating officer, promoting him from the general manager position to lead the next growth phase for its mixed-reality wearables, Proactive reports.

Jameson also served in the same role for smart glasses-maker Osterhout Design Group, and has 20 years of related experience.

Synaptics adds Board member

Synaptics has announced Vivie “YY” Lee, who currently acts as an independent director and tech firm consultant, has joined its Board of Directors.

Lee previously served as CEO of FirstRain Inc. and CSO of Anaplan, and co-founded Aqueduct Software.

