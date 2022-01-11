Clear’s digital health pass adopted by major US commercial real estate management firm

America’s largest managed security provider for commercial real estate and tenants and leader in property technology, Kastle Systems, has partnered with Clear to integrate its biometrically-secured Health Pass into building management to help employers and facilities managers remain compliant with COVID-19-related regulations.

Clear’s Health Pass, available within the overall Clear identity app, has been adopted by a growing number of venues and hospital networks, and integrated with the likes of the Apple Health app.

Teaming up with Kastle will let the property management firm integrate access control across its sites. Office staff would be required to download the Clear digital ID app and populate their COVID status such as vaccination record or negative test result.

Employers or building or suite managers will be able to apply and continually update their entry requirements. Restrictions can also be applied to building visitors and suppliers through the digital health pass.

“Kastle Systems and Clear are providing an important technology solution for companies seeking an easy and effective way to administer and enforce office health and safety policies with minimal administrative burden,” comments Mark Ein, chair of Kastle Systems.

“Beyond this immediate use case, we are excited to partner with Clear to create new and seamless ways to access designated spaces safely and securely for anyone who comes to a building, including visitors, vendors and employees.”

Caryn Seidman-Becker, Clear CEO comments, “Together with Kastle, we are providing businesses with a turnkey and privacy-centric solution to returning to the office with greater peace of mind.”

Clear has also just acquired Argentinian virtual queuing and appointments provider Whyline to reduce passenger waiting times in airports.

