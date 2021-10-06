Clear Health Pass integrates with Apple Health app, adds more venues

iPhone users can now share verifiable COVID-19 status records from the Apple Health app with Clear’s Health Pass to allow easy access to venues using the Clear digital health pass platform.

The development comes with the release of the latest operating software for mobile Apple devices, iOS 15. Users download the Clear app and undergo biometric identity verification with a selfie. They can then import a digital health record such as vaccination status or test results from the Apple Health app.

Multiple states, pharmacy chains and healthcare facilities have developed ways for people to add a digital health pass to an iPhone. Clear states it now works with more than 130 organizations which have implemented its health pass infrastructure for checking the COVID status of visitors, including the state of Hawaii, Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, Golden State Warriors, Union Square Hospitality Group and the Lincoln Center.

Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena is the latest venue to partner with the Clear Health Pass, reports the NHL, just in time for the Harry Styles concert.

Clear has announced a string of partnerships including Rite Aid and American Express, plus thousands of restaurants nationwide via a deal with the bookings provider OpenTable.

The company is now supplying biometric identity verification to Checkr for employee background checks.

