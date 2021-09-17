Clear digital health pass reach grows, CoWIN launches API

A pair of new partnerships are expanding the issuance and application of digital health passes for COVID vaccinations on one side of the world, and a government system for proving vaccination is gaining a new verification system on the other. In the U.S., Clear has entered a new partnership with Rite Aid to offer a digital credential, as well as one with Resy and American Express. Meanwhile India’s CoWIN (COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network) has developed a new API ‘KYC-VS’ to track COVID vaccination status.

Clear partners with Rite Aid, American Express

By joining forces with Rite Aid, Clear will now be able to offer digital COVID-19 vaccine certificates to all individuals who receive their vaccination at Rite Aid locations.

The digital health pass will complement paper vaccination cards with a verified digital version on mobile devices and can be linked to Clear’s biometrics-backed Health Pass.

To obtain their COVID-19 vaccine cards, customers will have to enroll using the Clear app and then scan their QR code from the email or SMS notification they receive from Rite Aid after vaccination.

Clear has also partnered with American Express and its hospitality technology platform Resy.

This collaboration will enable all restaurants using Resy to utilize Clear’s Health Pass to manage staff health and safety protocols digitally.

The app’s features include proof of vaccination, test results, and health surveys to screen users for COVID symptoms.

Clear’s Health Pass can link to vaccination results from several vaccine providers and national pharmacies in the U.S. including Walmart, Atlantic Health System, the states of California, and New York.

Clear’s new partnerships are part of the firm’s Come Back Better initiative, aimed at facilitating a reopening of restaurants, stadiums, offices, and concert halls as vaccine programs continue to roll out.

CoWIN develops API to track COVID vaccination status in India

First unveiled in January, the CoWIN portal has now launched a new feature called Know Your Customer’s Vaccination Status (KYC-VS).

Spotted by Republicworld, the new tool was announced by the Union Health Ministry of India on September 10. It will now enable companies to check the vaccination status of individuals via the official CoWIN portal.

To comply with privacy requirements, businesses will have to know the person’s phone number and prompt a one-time password (OTP) when they want to check their verification status.

The user will receive the OTP and will then be able to send it to the verifying entity if they wish to share their vaccination status.

