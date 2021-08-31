Clear provides biometrics for background checks and vaccination status

Separate partnership agreements reached

Clear is supplying its biometric identity verification in a partnership with Checkr to enable frictionless background checks.

The integration of Clear’s biometrics into Checkr’s platform gives employers of all sizes and in all industries a scalable hiring solution for faster and more trusted hiring processes, according to the company announcement. Clear’s technology also removes the need for the applicant using time-consuming procedures.

Identity verifications following the initial vetting will also be eased through the collaboration, with biometrics provided by Clear.

“With CLEAR, you are you and it shouldn’t require a mountain of paperwork to prove that,” states Clear EVP of Growth Catesby Perrin. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Checkr to empower candidates with technology that creates simple, easy, secure experiences while giving employers greater confidence in the process.”

The companies say the collaborative solution is ideal for customers seeking the ability to check applicant backgrounds and also confirm their identity in the future, and they suggest it for use cases like securing gig economy positions and in-home healthcare.

“CLEAR and Checkr partnering together brings tremendous value to our joint customers, enhancing the investment they have made in background checks and identity verification services. Customers can optimize their hiring process today while also preparing for tomorrow’s flexible future of work,” comments Checkr Chief Business Officer Marc Diouane.

Vaccination records-sharing partnership

A new digital health pass tool for sharing information about vaccinations for COVID-19 and other illnesses has been developed by EHE Health in partnership with Clear.

The new EHE Health VaxStatus can be linked with Clear’s Health Pass service to provide vaccine status confirmation for access to travel, offices, and venues. VaxStatus connects directly to state and local Immunization and Information Services, EHE Health says, allowing users to retrieve and download a digital record of their vaccination record and link it with their biometrically verified digital identity.

“We partnered with CLEAR because its secure identity platform is known and trusted by millions of travelers and government regulators,” says EHE Health CEO Dr. David Levy, MD. Trust, which has been eroded in so many areas during this pandemic, is needed now more than ever, especially when it comes to personal health information.”

The tool is now live in 11 jurisdictions, and currently covers 40 percent of the adult population in places where EHE Health has connectivity with immunization registries.

VaxStatus is free to all EHE Health members.

