Samsung smartphones and OpenTable prepare for COVID health passes

Samsung and the Commons Project Foundation are collaborating to make SMART Health Cards available within in Samsun Pay digital wallets to show a holder’s COVID vaccination status while diners reserving tables via OpenTable will be able to create a digital vaccine card for their booking with Clear.

Health passes look set to become something of a battleground, particularly in countries without a national system. People are resorting to fakes and in France, where it is relatively easy to prove one’s COVID status, there are ongoing protests against the requirement to prove one’s status.

Samsung smartphones to house Commons Project Foundation health passes

Samsung Electronics America now allows people in the U.S. to download a verifiable digital version of their Covid-19 vaccine records obtained from pharmacies or health providers and store it in Samsung Pay. The process requires the Smart Heath Card to first be downloaded into CommonHealth, the Commons Project Foundation app.

The digital non-profit has also been working on health passes in the U.S. where there is no federal way for people to prove their health status.

By making SMART Health Cards compatible with the Samsung Pay digital wallet, users should be able to quickly access their credential via biometric unlocking to show as a QR code when needed.

“CommonHealth’s collaboration with Samsung marks another important milestone as the availability and acceptance of SMART Health Cards as the standard for digital vaccination records continues to expand,” said JP Pollak, cofounder and chief architect of The Commons Project.

“The Commons Project is committed to the continued expansion of our network of partners, empowering users with their own health data to use in enhanced and secure ways.”

COVID status integrated into OpenTable bookings with Clear

Diners can include their COVID status when booking a restaurant table in locations where it is required via an integration into the leading reservations platform, OpenTable, reports Business Insider.

Clear, better known for its air passenger ID services, has partnered with OpenTable to allow diners to create a digital vaccine card with the Clear Health Pass. OpenTable works with approximately 60,000 restaurants and bars.

Sports venues, travel destinations and workplaces are also appointing Clear to provide a way for people to prove their status on arrival.

Article Topics

biometrics | Commons Project Foundation | credentials | digital ID | digital wallet | Health Pass by Clear | health passes | mobile app | Samsung Pay