Integrated Biometrics expert to discuss presentation attack detection in EAB lunch talk

Presentation attack detection technology and how it is tested is the subject of the next virtual lunch talk from the European Association for Biometrics (EAB), the last of 2021.

Integrated Biometrics Director of Quality Andrew Wise presents ‘The Biometric Field Guide to Presentation Attack Detection,’ or PAD, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 12:30 CET.

Wise will speak about biometric PAD technology and how it is tested by iBeta Quality Assurance for compliance to PAD standards. iBeta is best known for compliance tests of face biometrics systems against the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard, but also evaluates fingerprints and other technologies.

Wise has been working on the delivery of high-quality embedded fingerprint biometric sensors with the company for the past two-plus years.

IB launched its AI-powered PAD technology for fingerprint sensors based on its Light Emitting Sensor (LES) film last year.

Recent EAB virtual lunch talks have featured expert presentations on the requirements of the AI Act and the rights implications of biometrics use for migrants, and the organization examined face image quality assessment in a three-day event in November.

