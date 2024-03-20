Presentation attack detection competition for ID cards coming to IJCB 2024

At the International Joint Conference of Biometrics (IJCB) 2024, the first competition on presentation attack detection (PAD) for ID cards, PAD-ID Card 2024, will take place. The event is sponsored by Spanish biometrics and identity verification provider Facephi.

One issue with PAD systems designed to protect comparisons of ID cards with selfie biometrics is that algorithms are trained and tested on a limited dataset of ID documents because of privacy concerns, which limits their generalization capabilities.

PAD-ID Card 2024 will be the first competition series for ID cards. It offers an independent assessment of current algorithms as well as an evaluation protocol that includes a dataset of actual attacks and real ID card images. The intention is that researchers can use these tools after the competition to compare the effectiveness of their algorithms to those of the winners and baselines.

Registration is now open. Companies, universities, and researchers are invited to present their algorithms by May 15th. Results will be announced on May 25th. The competition paper must be submitted to IJCB 2024 by June 30th and must be camera-ready by August 15th.

Those interested can register for the competition by sending an email to juan.tapia-farias@h-da.de with the subject line “IJCB Competition PAD-ID Card 2024.” The email should provide a team name, the names of up to three team members, and contact information from the main contact person including a short biography.

All models will be processed by Darmstadt University, and signing an agreement is not needed.

The competition is a joint effort of biometric researchers Juan Tapia Farias, Naser Damer, Juan Manuel Espín López, as well as Christoph Busch, board member at the European Association for Biometrics. Facephi’s Juan Manuel Espín López and Javier Barrachina are also part of the effort, according to a LinkedIn post by Farias announcing the competition.

