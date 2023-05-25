First European certificate program for presentation attack detection

Working together, a pair of European digital technology metrics firms say they have created a conformity assessment scheme a step that allows them to evaluate and certify biometric software.

The companies are CLR Labs and LSTI, and they launched their ISO/IEC 30107 conformity assessment scheme this week. CLR evaluates biometric and security technologies while LSTI is a conformity assessment body for cybersecurity and data-protection code.

The certificate’s technical name is LSTI ISO/IEC 30107, but it incorporates CLR’s evaluation. CLR and LSTI collaborated on remote ID verification assessing in 2021.

With the conformity assessment scheme is not unlike a quality certification itself. The companies are judged by the cyber industry to offer a guaranteed level of performance assessment of software that detects presentation attacks.

The firms claim theirs is the first such biometric certification scheme in Europe and will be marketed with a “made in Europe” designation. The only other similar certification was awarded by United States evaluators.

Identity proofer IDnow has been issued the first 30107 certificate in Europe for its VideoIdent software, which is a video identity verifier that is assisted by human agents to help with real-time customer onboarding.

