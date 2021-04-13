CLR Labs and LSTI partner on biometrics assessment for remote identity verification

Companies to assess solutions against new French standard

CLR Labs, part of the Cabinet Louis Reynaud Group, and conformity assessment body LSTI have partnered to offer a full assessment for remote identity verification providers to improve the capability of biometric solutions to detect liveness for enhanced cybersecurity.

The assessment is based on the ANSSI PVID 1.0 specification, which is the first from a public organization to define a standard of its kind for remote identity verification providers, according to the announcement. The standard recommends implementing biometric liveness checks in line with the ISO/IEC 30107-3 presentation attack detection (PAD) standard, among other measures to prevent fraud.

The standard was published on March 1, 2021, and the certification scheme to ANSSI PVID 1.0 opened on April 1.

The companies say the certification scheme gives the French biometrics and identity verification ecosystem a key element for the development of the local and global digital economy.

LSTI specializes in data protection and security, operating in France and throughout Europe. Both it and CLR Labs are referenced by ANSSI as conformity assessment bodies; LSTI for the assessment of compliance with the country’s PVID requirements, and CLR Labs for the evaluation of the effectiveness of biometric technologies.

CLR Labs is collaborating with the EAB on its upcoming webinar on ‘biometrics challenges in the European banking ecosystem’ later this month.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | certification | CLR Labs | France | identity verification | LSTI | presentation attack detection | remote authentication | standards | testing