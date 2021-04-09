Biometrics Challenges in the European Banking Ecosystem

EAB Online Seminar

April 21 and 23, 9:30-13:30 CEST

The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) is hosting an online conference about the various components of the European banking ecosystem and their complex inter-relations to harmonize, maintain and develop robust and sustainable biometric ID transactions security.

This EAB conference, in collaboration with CLR Labs, will be held during two half days on April 21 and 23 from 9:30-13:30 CEST.

Fifteen speakers from various agencies, associations, as well as expert consultants, will review their respective organization’s links with biometric technologies, and discuss their experience on the role of biometrics in improving their own service delivery.

An expert panel discussion will be held about the respective needs, risks and opportunities for more controlled, regulated and standardized use of biometrics in emerging banking transaction modalities. The panelists are expected to review, among others, the role of biometrics in emerging contactless and on card ID verifications, and remote and mobility ID enabling controls. Further harmonization of privacy legislation in banking will be evoked, in relation with the development of the advanced biometric ID verification challenges ahead of us.

Innovatrics is sponsoring the event.

Attendance will be 200 € for non-members, 100 € for EAB members, and free for students with a valid EAB membership. Click here to register.

