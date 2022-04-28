NEC enrolls biometrics of 50M Vietnamese for ID authentication

Adds contactless check-in solution customer in hospitality sector

Around 50 million Vietnamese have had their biometrics captured for ID authentication as the country is modernizing its digital ID system with biometrics technology from NEC, reports Nikkei Asia.

Vietnam announced last month that NEC had completed the upgrade of its digital ID system using the company’s Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS).

Over 1,800 centers have been opened for the capture of face and fingerprint biometrics throughout the country.

The biometrics system has come to replace the old dispensation where the ID information of citizens was managed using paper-based procedures. It will facilitate processes in operations regarding social security and tax management.

Vietnamese authorities hope the use of NEC’s biometric solution for national ID authentication will help in their efforts to eliminate cases of duplication and ID fraud, according to Nikkei Asia.

NEC, which emerged top last year in NIST’s iris recognition accuracy test, has also deployed its biometrics solution for ID management in countries such as India and South Africa.

NEC adds contactless check-in solution customer in hospitality sector

NEC APAC has announced a deal with JEN by Shangri-La Hotels which will see the installation of its contactless check-in and check-out systems at two of the hotel group’s facilities.

According to a company press release, the move which is a first for the region by NEC, involves providing JEN Singapore Orchardgateway and JEN Singapore Tanglin hotels with NEC’s rapid and touchless check-in and check-out system for a customized user experience.

The unmanned solution deployed at standalone kiosks in both JEN hotels comes equipped with E-Visitor Authentication (EVA) capabilities, which uses facial recognition technology to seamlessly verify a guest’s identity and validate their stay with the Singapore Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), after which a key is given for the check-in process to be completed.

Vathsala Subramaniam, general manager of JEN Singapore Tanglin by Shangri-La, said they wanted to have a seamless front desk solution which can enhance check-ins and check-outs which are all important for a guest’s overall experience in a hotel.

Allen Khoo, general manager of JEN Singapore Orchardgateway by Shangri-La, comments that “through the implementation of NEC’s digital check-in kiosk, we wanted to increase our check-in capabilities and offer guests a ‘fast-lane’ option.”

NEC APAC partnered with Tascent last year to implement iris and face biometrics solution for ID management at the borders of a logistical hub in South East Asia.

