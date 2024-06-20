Indonesian ports automate with HID FRT to reduce wait times

A case study from HID breaks the deployment of its facial recognition technology (FRT) for automated border control by Indonesian immigration and port authorities at the high-traffic international seaports of Batam Center.

With five seaports, Batam Center sees around 500,000 people travel in and out per year. It is among the busiest border checkpoints for visitors from Singapore and Malaysia, as well as Indonesians traveling between islands.

The facial recognition deployment aimed to reduce wait times and lineups – “a severe pain point

for the port,” says the case study. Antiquated manual identity verification processes were diagnosed as the root cause. “Officials sought an intuitive, contactless solution to automate border control, process passengers faster and improve the traveler experience. They also required a system with strong security measures and high performance in challenging lighting to accommodate varying traffic control and conditions.”

HID’s FRT was selected for the task. Specifically, its HID U.ARE.U Camera Identification System, which was deployed at automated gates throughout Batam’s ports. The hybrid biometric system combines a self-serve gate, HID’s ATOM document reader and facial recognition to verify passenger identity and ensure legal and secure expedited border crossing. Its two-step process requests a scan of a user’s passport to open a first gate, then scans their face using the U.ARE.U camera. A match between face biometrics and ID document opens the second gate.

The specialized camera has patented multispectral imaging (MSI) technology and AI to boost performance in poor lighting conditions. It offers on-device biometric processing including face detection, capture, image quality checks, PAD and passive liveness detection. Standards-wise, it lists ISO/IEC 30107-3 PAD Level 1 compliance, with level 2 pending.

HID declares the deployment a success, in that it has reduced the time needed for traveler identity verification to seconds, improving passenger throughput.

“People moving through borders really appreciate the efficiency provided by this Autogate system with facial recognition,” says Indonesia’s Director General of Immigration Silmy Karim. “Wait queues are now drastically decreased and passengers are empowered by the fast and convenient self-service process.”

