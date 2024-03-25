HID Global recognized for innovative security design in Bahrain biometric passport

Identity security solutions firm HID Global has won more accolades for the high-level security and innovation reflected in the Bahrain biometric passport project.

The US company won the contract in March last year, and one year on, it has grabbed a number of distinctions for a project which encapsulates the country’s history and culture in a secure travel document, according to a news release.

These honors, which include the London Design Awards, the High Security Printing Award, and the iF Design Award, go a long way in emboldening the company’s position as one of the frontliners in security design, the release states.

In the London Design Awards, for instance, it was rewarded in different categories including Gold awards in Service Design for Government, Cultural, and Best User Experience categories, highlighting the project’s excellence in functionality, cultural sensitivity, and user engagement.

It not only showcases its innovative approach to integrating cutting-edge security features with aesthetic and cultural elements, the recognition also celebrates a milestone in document security by introducing the world’s first document-embedded hashtag, #teambahrain.

“Our design philosophy is centered around seamlessly weaving security into the fabric of the document’s design. The Bahrain ePassport is a prime example of this approach, where innovation meets artistry. This is not just our success; it’s a shared victory with our Bahraini partners, local artists, and calligraphers. Together, we’ve crafted a document that is as secure as it is symbolic of Bahrain’s rich heritage,” says Craig Sandness, senior VP and managing director for Citizen Identity at HID.

“As we celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Bahrain ePassport, we look forward to continuing our journey of innovation. We invite governments and organizations worldwide to join us in this journey of creating secure, innovative solutions that pave the way for the future of identity documentation,” Sandness adds.

HID says it is proud of the Bahrain biometric passport project because it, among other things, underpins a strong symbol of national unity and a testament to its ability to integrate modern digital elements with traditional security measures.

In the meantime, 125,000 copies of the Bahraini biometric passports have been issued since the project was launched last year.

Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs Under-Secretary Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa gave the update recently, as reported by Zawya. The official praised the quality of the document saying it is easing travel processes for its users.

In 2019, the Tanzanian passport, designed through a partnership involving HID Global, also earned a security printing award in Malta, just about a year after the contract was awarded.

Article Topics

Bahrain | biometric data | biometric passport | biometrics | digital ID | HID Global