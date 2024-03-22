Indonesian Gen-Z wants facial recognition in digital wallet transactions: researcher

Researchers in Indonesia have published a study on the perceived effectiveness of facial recognition technology as a security measure in digital wallet transactions among Generation Z users.

A survey of 385 respondents born between 1997 and 2012 has shown that facial recognition significantly influences perceived ease of use, perceived usefulness, attitude toward usage, behavioral intention to use, and actual system usage.

“The use of face recognition as a method of leverage in digital transactions has a positive and mutually influential effect on the user experience.” the research notes. “The security of face recognition as a technology is also considered to be safe, and when users utilize this feature, they have a positive experience with the data and financial security it provides.”

The researchers, however, also acknowledge the possibilities of technical issues such as bugs and errors.

Digital wallets are widely used for electronic payments in Indonesia, according to the study, but reports of security incidents have raised public fears about the safety of online transactions. Selfie biometrics appear to help address those fears.

The study was conducted by researchers at the School of Information Systems Bina Nusantara University (BINUS) in Jakarta, Indonesia. The paper is part of the 7th International Conference on Science and Technology in 2022 (ICST22).

The researchers used a Technology Acceptance Model (TAM), a theory that says that the acceptance of technology is predicted by the users’ behavioral intention, which, in turn, is determined by the perception of technology’s usefulness in performing the task and perceived ease of its use.

“This paper also supports the growth of trust factors and reasoning for the usage of face recognition in digital transaction self-verification,” the article concludes.

