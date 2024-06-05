FB pixel

HID adds Amazon Rekognition support to biometric camera for enhanced facial imaging

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
 

HID Global has teamed up with Amazon Web Services to enhance biometric face imaging capabilities by utilizing the Amazon Rekognition computer vision cloud service on its U.ARE.U camera system. This combined solution can be tailored to various environments where secure, scalable, and reliable identity verification is essential, according to a company announcement.

The camera module can be deployed in numerous settings, including self-service environments like kiosks, point-of-sale systems, and the healthcare and banking sectors. The integration of advanced face imaging and AI-powered analysis ensures accuracy in identity verification, thereby lowering the risk of fraud, HID says.

“The goal is to enable the best possible customer experience without compromising on accuracy and security,” says Vito Fabbrizio, managing director of the biometrics business unit, extended access technologies at HID.

The partnership uses various features of Amazon Rekognition. The service recognizes biometric faces in images and videos and can provide information on face position, landmarks, and attributes. Furthermore, it can analyze facial attributes to determine emotions, estimated age ranges, and other characteristics.

AWS Rekognition enables the camera system to compare a source face with one or more faces in target images to assess similarity, which is particularly useful for identity verification. This cloud-based software service also leverages multiple APIs to store face metadata and search for faces in a collection. The stored metadata includes details such as face ID, bounding box, and image ID.

According to HID Global, the U.ARE.U camera system is engineered to capture high-quality facial images in diverse lighting conditions and backgrounds across a wide range of expressions and demographics. The module is equipped with multiple sensors to enable built-in liveness detection, allowing it to determine whether the subject is a live person.

“This successful collaboration is an example of our commitment to innovation and continued focus on creating value through our technologies,” Fabbrizio adds.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Will we be able to travel with the EUDI wallet?

Experts discuss how the European Union Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet will be used to cross borders and how to protect…

 

Bhutan’s national digital ID showcased as SSI model for others

In 2023, Bhutan, a Himalayan nation of less than one million citizens, became the first country in the world to…

 

Hypr nets $30M investment to beef up security against threat of generative AI

HYPR has scored a major cash infusion from Silver Lake Waterman, announcing a $30 million investment to accelerate the development…

 

Worldcoin calls truce with AEPD ahead of GDPR compliance decision expected in July

Worldcoin has committed to keeping its biometric enrollment activities in Spain on hold “in a legally binding manner,” pending the…

 

Anonybit releases update to Decentralized Data Vault product

Anonybit, which provides biometric authentication based on a decentralized framework, has announced an upgrade to its Decentralized Data Vault product,…

 

Getlink confident in biometric border check readiness for October 2024

In light of impending border checks set to be implemented in October, Getlink, the operator of the Channel Tunnel, has…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events