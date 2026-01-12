Corsight launches face biometrics platform to unify law enforcement operations

A new platform for forensic applications of face biometrics in law enforcement has been released by Corsight to bring together live detection capabilities with retrospective analysis and field operations in a single toolset.

The new Platform 1.0.0 from Corsight is scalable and enables continuous investigations for confidant decision-making in the control room or field, according to the company announcement.

Corsight says its platform is designed for real-world law enforcement use, helping agencies handle infrastructure constraints, operational burdens and privacy risks.

Platform 1.0.0, which is available now, integrates the company’s Face Intelligence software with support for streams from a larger number of cameras with the same computing capacity, preserving performance and operational stability. The same efficiency characteristics make it suitable for higher-frequency face searches and watchlist comparisons, Corsight says.

Video processing runs in parallel, rather than sequentially, and the default quality of analysis is higher. Access to the platform is unified and defined by roles.

The platform connects detection events to the investigation process, and also extends operational intelligence to officers in the field with real-time alerts, on-the-spot biometric matching and suspect handling.

Corsight CEO Shai Toren and President and CSO Rob Watts discussed the role of software that can detect unusual behavior in public safety systems and how it can speed up investigations even without watchlists in an interview with Biometric Update last June.

Ultimately, the defining characteristic of Platform 1.0.0, according to Corsight, is not a specific capability, but its performance quality when faced with the environmental and operational challenges common to real-world law enforcement.

The company also offers facial recognition for retailers to catch shoplifters and reduce theft, signing a distribution deal to deliver it to stores in the Philippines last October.

