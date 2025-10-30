FB pixel

Live mobile facial recognition gains popularity among US, UK law enforcement

OIFR deployments draw public criticism, national policing award
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Law Enforcement
Live mobile facial recognition gains popularity among US, UK law enforcement
 

Operator-initiated facial recognition (OIFR) is gaining popularity in the U.S. and UK as a tool for identifying possible illegal immigrants or criminal suspects in public.

OIFR is a subset of live facial recognition, with images captured of specific individuals in a particular interaction, rather than of all people in a certain place during the deployment period, as with the UK’s live facial recognition vans.

Officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have been recorded using the Mobile Fortify app to confirm whether people they approach are in government immigration databases, 404 Media reports.

The videos show masked agents from law enforcement organizations like ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) requesting names and citizenship status from people, apparently prompted in some cases by the color of their skin, and photographing them with the app if they do not produce ID documents.

The encounters evoke the fears of a “papers please” society that have been awakened in the UK by the government’s proposal for a mandatory national digital ID.

Three senators from the Democratic Party wrote to Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons in September to ask about Mobile Fortify’s surveillance implications and Constitutionality. Bennie G. Thompson, the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee and another Democrat, told 404 in a statement that “ICE using a mobile biometrics app in ways its developers at CBP never intended or tested is a frightening, repugnant, and unconstitutional attack on Americans’ rights and freedoms.”

Mobile Fortify compares the face biometrics in images captured against over 200 million images, according to the report, from State Department, CBP, FBO and state databases. DHS’ IDENT database holds biometric records for 270 million people. More data could soon be added from commercial data brokers, going by an explicit mention of LexisNexis in Mobile Fortify training materials.

Welsh police OIFR wins national policing award

South Wales Police and Gwent Police have won a UK national policing award from the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) for their operator initiated facial recognition app, which is powered by NEC algorithms.

The two forces were recognized in the “Innovation in Embedding Science, Technology or Digital Solutions in Frontline Policing” category. South Wales Police note their apprehension of a person wanted under a European arrest warrant for 12 years based on a match against a 13 year-old photo as an example of the effectiveness of OIFR.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Experian acquires KYC360 as firms seek streamlined financial compliance

Compliance and identity verification providers are stepping up with new solutions to meet mounting regulatory pressures and evolving fraud risks….

 

Ping Identity adds Keyless’ ‘Zero-Knowledge Biometrics’ to platform with acquisition

Keyless and Ping Identity have reached an agreement for the latter to acquire the former and integrate its “Zero-Knowledge Biometrics”…

 

Brivas acquires 3Fish IP for proof of humanity with biometric gesture recognition

A patent acquisition deal between Brivas and Christchurch, New Zealand-based 3Fish Ltd. sets up the development of a “Proof of…

 

GSA awards $177 million contract to modernize federal identity system

The General Services Administration (GSA) has awarded a contract worth up to $177.2 million to XTec Inc. for the modernization…

 

GET Group showcases mDL for Utah, universal verifier integrated with HID readers

The Utah mobile driver’s license, which is provided by GET Group, took center stage at the recent State Endorsed Digital…

 

AMAG Technology integrates Symmetry system into Suprema’s biometric readers

AMAG Technology, a firm providing access control, identity management and integrated security products under the Symmetry brand, has selected Suprema…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events