Sweden proposes law on live facial recognition to curb gang violence

The Swedish government has proposed a new law allowing the police to use real-time facial recognition to crack down on crime, as the country struggles with a rise in gang violence.

The proposal will ensure that police can use the technology to locate or identify people involved in serious crimes and those who may be victims of human trafficking, the government says.

“The police should be at the forefront when it comes to using new technology in law enforcement. Facial recognition is such a technology,” says Martin Melin, a legal affairs spokesperson for the Liberal Party.

The new law is expected to be put through parliament and enter into force by January 1st, 2026.

The government has promised to include legal security guarantees to protect personal privacy. National Police Chief Petra Lundh has previously noted that the legislation must comply with the EU AI Act and could potentially be temporary until crime rates settle down.

The use of the technology must be proportionate while police must obtain a permit from a prosecutor, according to the law. Police can deploy facial recognition without permits in case of emergency but must obtain one within 24 hours. All use of the technology must be reported to the Privacy Protection Authority, which oversees police processing of personal data processing.

Gang-related attacks have become a top political issue in the Scandinavian country, which has crowned itself with the title of highest per capita gun violence rate in the European Union in 2023.

The rise in gun violence and immigration has helped pave the way for an unprecedented election win by a right-wing coalition in 2022. Conservative parties including the Moderates, Christian Democrats and Liberals have been working together to bolster biometric surveillance.

