Innovatrics launches edge facial recognition for high-performance remote deployments

Innovatrics has launched edge facial recognition software to deliver high-performance directly on cameras or devices connected to them.

The new SmartFace Embedded saves both hardware and bandwidth cost, according to a company announcement, but delivers the same performance as server-based solutions.

Advanced edge devices built with system-on-chip or system-on-module can run fully offline for real-time video analysis and facial recognition from an unlimited number of cameras or other video sources. Upgrades to the existing infrastructure are not necessary. High-capacity servers with powerful GPUs are not needed to deploy facial recognition for public or premises security systems.

Innovatrics suggests that hardware costs can be cut by 50 percent, and network and power consumption costs are also reduced.

The SmartFace Platform acts as the main console, aggregating notifications from cameras and enabling system management.

SmartFace runs on premise or in the cloud for direct management of all cameras, AI boxes and watchlists. The company points out this means it can be used for deployments in remote locations, like border control facilities, without an internet connection.

Innovatrics is also planning to add liveness detection for an extra layer of security.

The company will show off SmartFace Embedded at Intersec 2023, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre January 17 to 19.

A partnership Innovatrics announced with Hailo late last year included configuring SmartFace Embedded to fully support Hailo-8 chips.

biometrics | biometrics at the edge | edge AI | facial recognition | Innovatrics | video surveillance