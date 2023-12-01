Innovatrics wants new HQ to be the ‘most biometric’ building in the world

Innovatrics has started working on what it calls “the most biometric building in the world.”

The building will not only serve as the new headquarters of the Slovakian biometrics developer but will also double as a showroom for its products. Employees are expected to move in early 2026, the company says.

Innovatrics has had a busy autumn, launching new products, completing NIST tests and receiving a business award from the Slovakian economic magazine Trend for exporter of the year 2023. This week, the company also announced an update to its edge facial recognition software named SmartFace Embedded.

The product, which was originally launched in January, allows cameras to pre-process video streams directly on the device without an internet connection. The new update will simplify the process of watchlist synchronization with edge devices.

The service allows system integrators to easily distribute biometric watchlists to edge devices, eliminating the need for manual synchronization. The watchlists are initially created on the SmartFace Platform and then distributed to smart cameras. These cameras, in turn, can seamlessly interact with third-party applications like access control systems, to complete tasks such as opening doors or tourniquets, according to the firm.

The Bratislava-based firm has been working on edge technology with Tel Aviv-based AI processor maker Hailo. Innovatrics is betting on more businesses adopting a hybrid approach for facial recognition, as edge computing can solve issues such as network and bandwidth usage, simplifying hardware deployment and reducing critical infrastructure costs.

During a recent webinar, the company illustrated how the technology could be used and how much savings can companies expect after deployment.

