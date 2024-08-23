Jordan accelerates digital transformation with iris biometrics

Jordan has made progress in its digital transformation efforts as work is underway to add a biometric system for citizens over 18 years old to enhance access to e-Governmental and private sector services

IrisGuard Deputy Director Simon Reed tells Biometric Update in an interview about the key role that its system to provide proof of liveness utilizing only the human iris plays in bolstering the digital identity framework.

The digital identity system in Jordan, as described by Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmed Hanandeh, allows citizens to verify their identity without being present in person.

The system incorporates five key criteria: the national number, name, password, verification code, and phone number, with Hanandeh noting that the digital signature is now legally recognized in Jordan, with exceptions in specific cases, and most institutions have adopted digital documents, FANA reports.

Building a secure nation

IrisGuard has been active in Jordan since 2001 in support of its efforts to enable easier, faster and more dignified access to financial services for the unbanked. Operating with a dual base, its software development in the UK and its operational hub in Jordan, the company has deployed its iris recognition technology across the country.

“Jordan as a country has been quite an early adopter of the use of iris technology, and as everybody above the age of 18 now has an enrolment, it means that around 9 million people are registered under the iris system,” says Reed.

The system isn’t just reserved for Jordanian citizens. “Because of the Syrian crisis, around 2.7 million refugees in total are now registered in Jordan, and actually entered Jordan. So they have a big population split of around about 2 million Palestinians and about 1.4 million Syrians as well. So they make up quite a large percentage of the population already,” adds Reed.

Jordan has been a haven for millions of refugees, particularly during the crises in Syria and Palestine. Since 2013, IrisGuard has partnered with the UNHCR (The UN Refugee Agency) to incorporate iris recognition into their Biometric Identity Management System (BIMS) for aid distribution. Since 2016, IrisGuard’s technology has facilitated the distribution of $3.5 billion in cash aid, ensuring that the right individuals receive assistance.

By eliminating the need for physical identification documents, which are easily lost or stolen, IrisGuard has provided refugees with a reliable means of accessing their entitlements.

In the FANA report, Hanandeh also highlighted the progress in digital payments for government services, with a goal to achieve 100 percent electronic payments by the end of 2025. The minister outlined that a crucial component of the digital transformation strategy is the establishment of legislative frameworks.

Financial inclusion and innovation

IrisGuard’s influence extends beyond the realm of humanitarian aid. The company has also been promoting financial inclusion in Jordan, especially among the underprivileged and those without access to traditional banking services. A partnership with Cairo Amman Bank led to the installation of iris recognition cameras on ATMs across Jordan, allowing individuals to withdraw cash without the need for a card or PIN. This has particularly benefited refugees and low-income citizens, who can now access their funds.

The introduction of the EyePay Network further solidified IrisGuard’s role in financial inclusion, as the system integrates with existing financial infrastructure to offer biometrically verified transactions, even for those without bank accounts. It is now being used in various government welfare programs, such as the National Aid Fund (NAF), which distributes millions of dollars to those in need.

“All we do is provide the backbone technology that allows registration at many hundreds of points, initially over 400 points with UNHCR. We then provide the infrastructure to now allow refugees to be paid. That started in 2016 where the United Nations gave somewhere between $100 and $150 per month to families who are registered,” Reed continues.

“There is a registration of every family member, and there is a case number that is assigned to the family, and the head of the family, as long as they’re over 18 years of age. They can then go to a variety of different points to receive cash aid from the UNHCR. We’ve now been doing that for eight years and we’ve moved over roughly $3.5 billion through the systems, purely authenticated utilizing our technology and no other means of ID is required.”

Expanding digital services

In collaboration with the Jordanian government, IrisGuard has contributed to the development of the country’s digital services. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE) launched the Sanad e-government portal, which integrates IrisGuard’s biometrics for secure access. To date, over a million Jordanians have registered on this platform, enabling them to access government services remotely and securely.

The application of IrisGuard’s technology has extended to various sectors, including healthcare and land registration. For example, Reed explains that nurses renewing their qualifications are now verified through iris scans, ensuring that only the rightful individual can complete the process. Similarly, the Ministry of Justice uses iris recognition to validate land purchases, preventing fraud and ensuring the integrity of property transactions.

IrisGuard’s technology has also been deployed by VFS Global integrating it into their processes to authenticate Jordanian citizens abroad. This capability allows for secure and efficient passport renewals, even for those far from home, by verifying identity through an iris scan.

The company is expanding its services to include more financial tools and working with the government to enhance digital inclusion for all residents, including foreign workers and those in remote areas. IrisGuard is poised to play a pivotal role in Jordan’s continued digital evolution.

