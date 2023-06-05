IrisGuard to help Jordan provide digital IDs with iris scans

Jordan is set to become an early adopter of iris recognition to register for digital IDs after the Arab nation signed a deal with biometric registration and payment technology provider IrisGuard.

The UK company is supporting the country’s plan for digital modernization after reaching a strategic partnership agreement last Sunday with the Jordanian Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship. The Ministry plans to use IrisGuard’s iris recognition system for activating the country’s digital identities, called Sanad, used for accessing government services, signing documents and conducting payments.

Residents of Jordan will be able to use digital services in places such as electronic gates for travelers, healthcare and other facilities, including those from the private sector. The service will be available at all Jordanian Post Offices and embassies, as well as notary services related to land, property and vehicle ownership.

IrisGuard will provide iris camera hardware and software, including its EyePay Phone, an iris biometric scanner integrated with a smartphone. The implementation is set to roll out in stages over the coming weeks, the company says in a release.

“We look forward to supporting the delivery of our common goals, in creating a more advanced and efficient environment based on digital technology and contributing to realizing Jordan’s leading vision in the field of digital economy,” says Imad Malhas, founder and managing director of IrisGuard.

IrisGuard works with retail banks across the Middle East with a mission to serve the unbanked. The company has also become more known for providing identity verification for refugees who need to be delivered humanitarian aid. Aside from governments, the company works with UN agencies, the World Food Programme (WFP) and non-governmental organizations.

Last week, IrisGuard announced it will help over 280,000 refugees in Iraq who have fled from conflicts in neighboring countries receive humanitarian cash assistance.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital economy | digital ID | iris biometrics | iris recognition | IrisGuard | Jordan | Middle East