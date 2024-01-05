Samsung expands 3D sensor lineup with face, iris biometrics capabilities

Samsung has introduced two new sensors as part of its Isocell Vizion family, aimed at improving machine vision technology. These sensors are specifically designed to enhance 3D imaging and improve image clarity in motion, one with noteworthy potential facial recognition and iris biometrics applications.

The Isocell Vizion 63D incorporates Time-of-Flight technology, which measures the time it takes for light to travel from the sensor, bounce off an object, and return to the sensor. This technology is utilized to create 3D representations of the surrounding environment, making it particularly valuable for virtual and augmented reality applications, including iris biometrics, facial detection and gesture detection. To construct a three-dimensional sense, the sensor measures the phase shift between the emitted and reflected light, which is a key differentiator in iToF technology, providing high accuracy.

Samsung claims that this iToF sensor integrates depth-sensing hardware ISP, allowing it to process 3D depth information without external assistance. Samsung says that the sensor’s ability to capture detailed 3D images makes it important for high-resolution secure facial recognition systems. In the past, the company has already used ToF sensors on Galaxy smartphones to implement face biometrics.

The company says the Vizion 63D is well suited to facial authentication, as well as implementations in industrial robots and extended reality systems.

“Engineered with state-of-the-art sensor technologies, Samsung’s ISOCELL Vizion 63D and ISOCELL Vizion 931 will be essential in facilitating machine vision for future high-tech applications like robotics and extended reality (XR),” says Haechang Lee, executive vice president of the next generation sensor development team at Samsung Electronics.

The Isocell Vizion 931 sensor uses global shutter technology, enabling it to capture the entire image of fast-moving objects without distortions. This specific sensor finds its niche in dynamic environments, such as robotics, where precise monitoring and interaction with fast-moving components are crucial. The Isocell Vizion 931 combines global shutter technology with high resolution, advanced light sensitivity, and design flexibility for complex drone applications.

The Isocell Vizion 931 sensor is intended to address demand for the use of multiple cameras, such as in service and logistics robots, to capture the rapid movements in industrial environments. The sensor connects up to four cameras to the application processor through a single wire, simplifying the wiring process. This design flexibility provides advantages for devices with limited space and requiring multiple imaging viewpoints in their imaging capabilities.

