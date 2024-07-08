FB pixel

IrisGuard expands biometric humanitarian cash assistance in Jordan

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  ID for All  |  Iris / Eye Recognition
IrisGuard expands biometric humanitarian cash assistance in Jordan
 

IrisGuard has announced the extension of its six-year partnership with Jordan Post to facilitate the transfer of humanitarian cash assistance to mobile wallets through its iris biometrics payment platform, the EyePay Network, in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

According to IrisGuard, this initiative aims to benefit the unbanked and underbanked refugees and migrants. The payment distribution network comprises approved cash-out financial service providers such as post offices, banks, money exchangers, and supermarkets, the company says.

Simon Reed, deputy director at IrisGuard, says in the announcement that the EyePay Network has already been deployed in more than 120 locations across Jordan, where UNHCR counts some 730,000 refugees from neighboring conflict zones. “This not just transforms the way transactions are processed but also empowers individuals and communities, enabling easy access to financial services,” Reed added.

As part of this implementation, IrisGuard’s EyePay Network has been integrated with UWallet, a digital financial service and mobile wallet application, to ensure the security of financial transactions through iris biometrics.

“These partnerships represent a significant leap forward in the landscape of financial technology, ensuring a trusted and transparent method of utilizing mobile wallets for cash transfers, triggering transactions with 100% accuracy thanks to the iris system,” says Sami Al-Dawood, chairman of Jordan Post.

Over 2 million individuals in Jordan, especially migrant workers, have leveraged the Sanad citizen services app, powered by IrisGuard’s biometric platform, to access their salaries. This initiative is the result of a partnership between the Jordanian Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MODEE) and Cairo Amman Bank.

The company states the importance of improving financial inclusivity for vulnerable populations, including refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and migrants. Last year, the company expanded its payment network to aid over 280,000 refugees in Iraq for receiving cash assistance.

In Yemen, the Yemen National Payments Company has incorporated the EyePay Network into its platform, granting beneficiaries access to food, goods, and health services through the use of iris scans for verification. Meanwhile, IrisGuard has deployed its payment distribution network to Ethiopia, allowing users to access government-to-citizen (G2C) payments in African markets.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Mexico and the Caribbean have elements in place to lead on AI, digital identity

Mexico’s emergence as a regional tech leader could apply to AI and digital identity, according to UNESCO. Caribbean leaders are…

 

Ambitious projects, global support transform ID management in the Maldives

The Maldives has started on an ambitious journey to transform its identity management systems by incorporating digital technologies to improve…

 

Efficient digital govt systems will help Africa meet 2030 single market goal: report

A report by the Africa Policy Research Institute (APRI) holds that putting in place strong and efficient digital government systems…

 

Report points out personal data protection lapses in Botswana

The government of Botswana has been told to strengthen the country’s porous personal data protection legal framework to address major…

 

Singapore AML law responds to high concern over bank fraud, biometrics theft

Consumers are feeling increasing anxiety about the effectiveness of banks’ fraud-protection measures, a recent study by Jumio highlights. This is…

 

As Brazil debates AI bill, calls for facial recognition bans emerge

A group of rights organizations is calling on the Brazilian government to pass the country’s proposed AI regulation and introduce…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS