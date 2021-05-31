Aratek FAP45 biometric scanner and module with liveness detection launched

Robust adoption in Latin America expected

Aratek’s A800 dual fingerprint scanner and A800-M sensor module have been launched to bring feature-rich FAP45 biometrics to a wide variety of applications.

The A800 line is feature-rich with an ultra-compact form factor, which the company says is the most compact among FBI Appendix F-certified FAP45 devices for two-finger flats and single finger flat and rolled fingerprint acquisition. The scanner and module are also protected from dust and water with an IP65 rating for use in challenging environments. The A800 and A800-M also use AES-256 encryption to provide robust security while the data is in transit, and live finger detection (LFD) to prevent spoof attacks.

“We forecast the A800 and A800-M to be widely adopted in Latin America where demand for digital identity is heating up due to increased spending by governments and public sector on fin-tech, cybersecurity, border control and airport security, among other areas,” discloses Samuel Wu, vice president for Aratek’s International Business Division.

The platen of the A800-M has a high-quality platen resistant to fingerprint residues and tolerant of dirty, dry, moist or rough fingers, according to the announcement. It is designed for easy integration into handheld devices, mobile ID terminals, POS systems, kiosks and other devices.

“Aratek’s digital identity solutions snugly fit into the strict demands of a vast and geographically diverse region as Latin America. Whether enabling travelers to conveniently check into an airport or enrolling citizens in some remote village into the national ID system, the A800 and A800-M will definitely be there to power this biometrics boom,” Wu says.

The line also comes with a comprehensive SDK to enable developers to build applications for government ID, voter registration, border control, law enforcement and banking.

The FAP30 A700-M with liveness detection was released to a soft launch in 2020, and was made available to customers in February.

