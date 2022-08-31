Aratek launches multimodal biometric software platform for access management, HR tracking

Taiwan-based security company Aratek has released a new multimodal biometric system for access management applications with face and finger recognition capabilities and RFID card support.

Called TruFace, the solution is specifically designed to act as both an access control and an attendance management system.

“The big benefit of Aratek TruFace solution is that it maximizes physical security of your buildings while increasing workforce efficiency, all in a single do-all system,” explains Samuel Wu, VP of Aratek’s International Business Division.

From a technical standpoint, the TruFace solution integrates facial recognition hardware like the Aratek BA8200, BA8200-T and BA8300 terminals with the proprietary TruFace management software.

The combination of the technologies enables user enrollment and management, access control rules, body temperature detection, mask detection and visitor management, among other features.

It also allows system administrators to set access levels according to respective work schedules and to configure integrated physical access control systems remotely, either for a single facility or a multi-site system.

Further, the mobile app for Android and iOS supports remote control functions and allows employees to remotely manage their attendance with punch-in/out support, applying for leave, and generating attendance reports.

“TruFace provides a painless biometric access control and attendance tracking solution that anyone can use almost out of the box – without need for lengthy training or complicated set-up so you can enjoy better security and efficiency in no time,” concludes Wu.

Aratek has been quite active over the past few months, showcasing its biometric scanners at ISC West in March and launching a management system for mobile devices used in digital ID programs in May.

More recently, the company participated in the ID4Africa 2022 Annual General Meeting in Morocco and delivered a presentation based on its experience deploying technologies for digital ID programs in the continent.

