Tech5 to demonstrate MOSIP integration at ID4Africa 2022

Aratek, Thales, Innovatrics and NADRA also sharing technology, experience

Tech5 will demonstrate the integration of its biometric technology with the MOSIP open-source digital identity platform at the ID4Africa 2022 Annual General Meeting in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The demonstration will include real-time biometrics capture, quality checks for face and fingerprint modalities, de-duplication and then issuance of a digital ID stored in the form of a T5-Cryptograph. The T5-Cryptograph is sent to the email address of its owner, and can be used for offline biometric verification with the T5-Digital ID mobile demo app, the company says in the announcement. IDs issued can be either printed or completely digital.

“Since 2019, we had our automated biometric identification system (T5-ABIS) integrated with MOSIP, and now with T5-Digital ID integration we can fully demonstrate an end-to-end inclusive system,” comments Tech5 Co-founder, Chairman and CTO Rahul Parthe. “We believe that such a solution would help to boost inclusion across African countries, making digital IDs available for every citizen.”

Tech5 says its technologies for contactless biometrics collection, digital ID issuance and its T5-ABIS BE can be integrated with MOSIP, which figures to be prominent at ID4Africa, with minimal effort.

Biometrics vendors out in force

Aratek will showcase its full suite of biometric products for enrollment and ID verification at the event, and deliver a presentation based on its experience deploying technologies for digital ID programs in Africa.

The company will display its biometric scanners and sensor modules, mobile ID devices, and the new TrustDMS all-in-one platform.

“ID4Africa is bringing together all the key players in this digital identity ecosystem under one roof and has been the perfect springboard for Aratek’s continued market leadership in Africa,” states Samuel Wu, Aratek’s VP for international sales. ‍

“Since 2004, our digital identity solutions have been key in enabling governments, educational institutions, banks, and a growing list of other industries in Africa to expand their services beyond traditional channels, leading to improved efficiency and better coverage,” Wu adds.

Thales is displaying its wide range of hardware and software for biometrics and digital ID at the event, and will also deliver a presentation on ‘Resilience: Identity Management for the new world.’

Innovatrics also returns to ID4Africa, where it will show off its fingerprint algorithms, which NIST recently published an evaluation of confirming their high performance.

The company says it has been serving citizens in various African countries for over a decade. Projects include supporting driver’s license issuance in Gabon and Malawi, banking services in Nigeria, and forensic criminal identification in Guinea.

“In over a decade of successful African projects, we have seen the transformative power of biometric technology in enhancing trust and preventing ID fraud in various walks of everyday life, from banking to elections,” says Matus Kapusta, director of ABIS business unit in Innovatrics.

Pakistan’s digital ID agency NADRA also has a booth in ID4Africa 2022’s exhibition hall, where it will share some of the lessons learned in setting up its national registries and authentication systems.

