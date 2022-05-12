Aratek launches management system for mobile devices used in digital ID programs

Aratek has introduced an all-in-one solution for managing the mobile devices used for remote biometrics enrollment or identity verification in digital ID programs.

The new Aratek TrustDMS is designed to ensure digital ID data security with real-time management tools, operating as a command and control center for simplified mobile device management.

“Everyone’s been clamoring for a do-all platform to manage large numbers of mobile devices. The Aratek TrustDMS is exactly what they’re waiting for,” says Aratek VP of International Business Samuel Wu.

The Taiwan-based company says the Aratek TrustDMS can help reduce operational costs, and gives administrators increased control for quickly onboarding large numbers of mobile devices and maintaining visibility through a user-friendly interface. The platform also includes multi-layered channel management, according to the company announcement.

Aratek TrustDMS provides remote troubleshooting, with alerts delivered to admins when devices malfunction for prompt and remote intervention.

The software is intended for a variety of different types of digital ID programs.

“With Aratek TrustDMS, applications such as national ID, voter ID, SIM registration, border control, financial services, education, healthcare, and law enforcement will be easier and cheaper to implement,” Wu suggests.

A FAP45 fingerprint scanner was among the mobile devices for remote biometrics capture Aratek launched in 2021.

