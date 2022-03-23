Biometric solutions for physical access control launched by four technology providers

The market for face biometric or multi-modal physical access control is a little more crowded, with new solutions launched this week by SAFR, new ievo parent company CDVI, Telaeris and Invixium.

SAFR SCAN unveiled for stores and offices

SAFR from RealNetworks is introducing the new SAFR SCAN touchless biometric access control product for commercial and office settings at ISC West 2022 in Las Vegas this week, marking a new direction for the company’s facial recognition software.

RealNetworks CEO Rob Glaser notes that the access control solution is the first integrated hardware product the company has ever made, and claims it is the most secure way to control access to a building or office ever made.

The new SAFR SCAN is intended to run either as a standalone or networked biometric solutions, and can authenticate up to 30 people per minute, according to the announcement. It also utilizes 3D structured light and RGB for anti-spoofing liveness detection.

“SAFR SCAN is custom hardware designed around SAFR – our fast, highly reliable, low bias, and compact computer vision platform,” says Brad Donaldson, VP Computer Vision, SAFR from RealNetworks. “We’ve built SAFR SCAN to integrate seamlessly into a wide variety of access control environments to create a compelling, reliable, and contactless alternative that’s better and more secure than traditional methods like key cards.”

The system will be sold with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $1,199, and is scheduled for initial deliveries in May.

CDVI launches facial recognition access control solution

Access control and biometrics company CDVI has brought its face biometrics to the global access control market with an integrated unit called ‘iface.’

iface is detailed as a facial recognition system that can perform 1:N comparisons for 10,000 subjects in less than one second. The biometric database can carry up to 20,000 face templates, CDVI says, and match them from up to 2 meters away. The solution runs on an octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM, and includes a built-in MIFARE DESFire card reader.

The device can be affixed to walls, desktops, and turnstiles, and offers a touchless entry experience; a move to address “anxieties” over shared surfaces during the COVID-19 pandemic, CDVI says. Its cameras can perform face scans at distances of up to two meters away, it adds.

CDVI also announced the acquisition of British fingerprint biometric and access control firm ievo late last year. The company’s products will be folded into CDVI’s product line, a press release states.

Shaun Oakes, managing director of ievo, comments on the buyout: “We are delighted to be joining CDVI, one of the fastest-growing security companies in the UK. Together, we will offer a competitive range of exciting technologies and secure solutions to customers up and down the country.”

“We can’t wait to bring ievo into the CDVI family of companies. CDVI has always aimed to be at the forefront of technological innovation within the group, and ievo’s biometric identification products are an ideal complement to enhance our existing range,” says Paul Ramsay, general manager of CDVI UK. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to expand our sales, marketing, and technical departments, keeping CDVI at the leading edge of our industry.”

Telaeris develops XPIR access control reader line

California-based Telaeris has introduced the XPIR line of edge biometric access control readers, which includes fixed unit and kiosk devices.

The readers feature face and fingerprint biometrics for use alone or in combination, and run the company’s XPressEntry software for integration with most physical access control systems. The devices also include real-time entry and exit tracking, emergency evacuation mustering, accurate time and attendance records, and touchless temperature scans, according to the announcement.

“XPIR is more interactive, more intelligent, more secure, and more capable than traditional door readers. This is all possible with an impressive device feature set delivered through the XPressEntry software suite as the backbone of the XPIR series reader,” states Dr. David Carta, CEO of Telaeris. “XPIR fixed and kiosk readers provide workers and visitors with an intuitive digital experience to allow them to be identified, checked-in, accounted for, and quickly on their way.”

Invixium launches affordable multi-biometric reader

Invixium has launched its IXM TFACE biometric solution at ISC West to deliver biometric security and convenience for a range of enterprise applications at an affordable price point.

The IXM TFACE provides infrared and RGB Sony 8MP cameras and a 500dpi optical fingerprint sensor for multi-modal biometric authentication, and stores up to 25,000 templates to perform 1:N matching, with authentication in less than a second, the company says. Mask detection and card-reading features are also included.

“TFACE is the highly versatile biometric solution that security professionals have been waiting for,” comments Shiraz Kapadia, CEO and president of Invixium. “TFACE combines the ultimate security of biometrics with an affordable price point for new and existing access control or workforce management installations who are looking to upgrade their antiquated workplace security with the extreme accuracy of multimodal face and fingerprint recognition.”

The company has also formed a distribution partnership for Saudi Arabia with Saudisoft.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | CDVI | contactless | face biometrics | ievo | Invixium | SAFR | Telaeris