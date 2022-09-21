Biometric access control options grow with new partnership, launches and integrations

Biometrics are being built into an ever-increasing range of access control solutions, with the latest crop covering fingerprint, face and iris modalities. SentryCards are expected to roll out late this year with Idex Biometrics sensors to secure access control for a range of settings, while Ayonix has launched a new platform and Hikvision a new terminal for face and iris biometric access, respectively. A new software integration brings Idemia fingerprinting to Telaeris software, and Precise Biometrics has been certified for Genetec’s access security platform.

Idex Biometrics partners with Sentry

Idex Biometrics is contributing its Trustedbio Max fingerprint sensor solution to the SentryCard biometric access control platform from U.S.-based Sentry Enterprises.

SentryCard is certified for multiple access control technologies, including FIDO2, and an order has been placed with Idex to support the solution’s initial production ahead of a planned market launch in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Sentry Enterprises as we continue to capture the increasing demand for digital authentication in the United States and across the globe, as the SentryCard will be secured by our TrustedBio Max sensor solution with integrated MCU and PMU,” comments Vince Graziani, CEO of Idex Biometrics. ”We are confident this biometric card solution will deliver increased performance and cost efficiency for customers while providing a seamless and secure user authentication experience.”

SentryCard is intended for access control use by enterprises, governments and individuals, without relying on PINs or passwords.

“The Idex Biometrics technology was a natural complement to Sentry’s growing ecosystem of identity-based solutions,” says Mark Bennett, CEO of Sentry Enterprises. “We believe absolute trust of identity is a fundamental necessity for any secure interaction, whether it’s an employee badging through the front door or logging into a computer system. The challenge is providing resilient solutions that are both secure and respect people’s privacy. The SentryCard biometric identity platform is one of the first solutions in the world that delivers on that promise without requiring businesses to replace their existing infrastructure.”

Idex also announced a deal this month to supply technology for biometric cards to eSignus for crypto wallets, and Sentry formed a partnership with AlertEnterprise for IAM solutions.

Ayonix launches employee management platform

Ayonix has developed a physical access control and employee management platform for businesses to integrate with their live video feeds.

The AICAM Access Control platform can be used to automatically track employee attendance with face biometrics.

The company says the new platform is easy to install and configure, fast and cost-effective, and highly scalable.

The system uses the AIBOX edge device for communication with a central database, enabling employees to travel throughout multiple floors with the same authentication system.

Ayonix Founder and President Dr. Sadi Vural says the platform addresses the growing need for non-contact biometric authentication.

Telaeris integrates software with Idemia biometric tablets

Germany-based Telaeris has integrated its access control software with biometric tablets from Idemia for gateless access control, entry and exit tracking, event and training attendance tracking, and emergency evacuation mustering, according to a company announcement.

The XPressEntry software is now available on Idemia’s ID Screen devices for fingerprint authentication with the native Idemia matcher or other algorithms.

“With the volume of employees, contractors and visitors going in-and-out of workplaces every day, XPressEntry and ID Screen tablets together offer a mobile, modern, and easy to implement solution that security and safety professionals need to help them keep any workplace safe and secure,” says Telaeris CEO Dr. David Carta.

Telaeris says its mobile security software integrates with more than 30 access control systems, including most leading brands.

Hikvision launches iris biometric access control device

A new iris recognition terminal has been launched by Hikvision for secure access control to highly sensitive areas, like bank vaults, scientific laboratories, and hospitals.

The MinMoe Iris Recognition Terminal can read iris biometrics from a distance of up to 70 centimeters, within a second, according to the announcement. It features video anti-spoofing technology, and quickly identifies people wearing goggles, glasses, hardhats, and other personal protective equipment.

“In the past few decades, authorized access control has moved a long way away from keys, pin codes and ID cards. The market is now stepping into the era of biometrics,” says Carvin Ying, Access Control Product Manager at Hikvision.

Precise face biometrics certified for Genetec acceleration program

Precise Biometrics’ YOUNiQ facial recognition access control technology has been certified for the Genetec Development Acceleration Program (DAP).

YOUNiQ’s integration with the Genetec Security Center platform was evaluated and certified based on meeting the criteria for functionality and quality, according to the announcement.

“We are excited to receive this important validation of the YOUNiQ Access integration with Genetec Security Center, and believe it can add substantial value to an already robust and high functionality access management system in Genetec,” says Mark Cornett, senior sales director, Precise Biometrics US.

Face biometrics can be added to an existing Genetec Security Center installation through YOUNiQ for enhanced user convenience and security, Precise says, with users opting in through a simple web-based registration application.

