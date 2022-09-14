New biometric cards partnerships for Idex Biometrics, Sentry Enterprises

Idex Biometrics has entered a new partnership with eSignus that will see the companies jointly develop and market biometric cards for digital, passwordless authentication and crypto asset wallets.

The solutions ensuing from the partnership, planned for launch in 2023, will combine Idex Biometrics’ sensor technology with smartphone-powered, off-cloud hardware wallet capabilities provided by eSignus.

“Idex Biometrics is capturing the increasing demand for digital authentication, and our collaboration with eSignus creates further opportunities for biometric smart cards,” says Vince Graziani, CEO of Idex Biometrics.

”Partnering with eSignus to enable mass adoption of our high-performing biometric technology solutions will provide customers with new ways of safeguarding digital assets and benefitting from secure offline user experiences.”

Idex also announced last week a collaboration with what the company described as one of the largest semiconductor providers in Europe, in further support of its ambitions for biometric card.

“eSignus highly values this new strategic collaboration with Idex Biometrics,” says eSignus CEO Daniel Hernandez, commenting on the news.

“We see strong demand in the digital authentication market and for our HASHWallet solution, which facilitates the adoption of Web3 and digital assets,” Hernandez adds, almost a year after eSignus partnered with TrustSec and CardLab to develop a biometric authentication solution for hardware wallets.

“Using a biometric hardware wallet to authenticate sign-in and to access private keys enhances the user experience, removes the need for PINs and passwords, and mitigates the risk of being hacked.”

Sentry Enterprises partner with AlertEnterprise on cyber-physical IAM

Sentry Enterprises entered a new partnership with AlertEnterprise to provide SentryCard as part of their identity access management (IAM) and security solutions.

Combining the biometric capabilities of SentryCard with AlertEnterprise’s Guardian cyber-physical IAM platform will enable companies to provide employees with non-transferable credentials.

“With SentryCard being FIDO2 compliant, we’ll help companies add an extra layer of identity authentication and apply it in a converged cyber-physical approach for IT and physical access,” explains the company’s senior vice president of products and solution engineering Yogesh Ailawadi.

Further, compliance and enforcement of policies across facilities and physical access control systems will be automated via the Guardian AI-powered rules engine.

Sentry Enterprises and AlertEnterprise also confirmed the joint solutions can be integrated with existing door hardware and readers, thus not requiring the replacement of physical access control infrastructure.

“SentryCard was built to address the requirements of IT, OT and Physical Security access and partnering with AlertEnterprise, the platform leaders in this space will add tremendous value for our customers,” says John Calzaretta, president at Sentry Enterprises.

The companies are currently providing a live demonstration of SentryCard and Guardian at the Global Security Exchange (GSX) conference.

The joint solutions have also been reportedly piloted for a Fortune 500 U.S. financial services company and have delivered “immediate results” with a successful phase one deployment.

The partnership with AlertEnterprise comes weeks after Sentry Enterprises appointed Mikhail Friedland as its new chief technology officer.

