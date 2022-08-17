Sentry appoints blockchain, crypto expert CTO to develop solutions for biometric ID card

Sentry Enterprises has appointed Mikhail Friedland as its new chief technology officer to lead the development of decentralized digital identity solutions based on the company’s biometric ID card.

Friedland comes to Sentry with expertise in blockchain and cryptocurrency applications on resource-constrained devices, and developing and deploying scalable, secure high-assurance operating systems. He founded jNet ThingX, which is now known as jNet Secure, in 2001, which has now entered into a strategic partnership with Sentry, and will continue operating to serve its legacy clients.

“Mikhail’s software expertise is arguably unrivaled, and when combined with Sentry’s market-leading biometric hardware, the potential for creating industry-changing solutions is unmatched,” comments Sentry CEO and Co-founder Mark Bennett.

“Throughout my career in software development, I have sought a truly scalable container for decentralized identity, which is critical to solving innumerable security vulnerabilities facing companies as well as individuals,” says Friedland. “I have finally found that solution at Sentry and look forward to combining our strengths to create never seen before solutions.”

Sentry recently completed FIDO2 certification for its SentryCard biometric platform, and raised $13 million at the start of the year to scale its operations.

