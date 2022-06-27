Sentry Enterprises, ID.me, authID.ai receive authentication, data security certifications

A number of companies in the biometric space have received new qualifications, with Sentry Enterprises announcing the completion of FIDO2 certification, and both ID.me and authID.ai achieving ISO 27001 compliance.

Sentry Enterprises completes FIDO2 certification

Sentry Enterprises confirmed its decentralized biometric platform SentryCard has successfully completed FIDO2 certification, which enables secure, passwordless authentication across multiple applications.

Designed as a converged physical and logical access control solution, SentryCard aims to eliminate the reliance on smartphones, FOBs, tokens, passwords, and PINs, which according to Sentry Enterprises are insecure methods of authentication.

The biometric solution does so by allowing organizations to adopt FIDO2 passwordless authentication at the computer while also supporting physical access control at the door.

“Sentry’s patented technology and proprietary electronics, ‘cracked the code’ necessary to bring to market a corporate issued, privacy-centric, user-controlled biometric identity solution that operates at the edge,” explains Sentry Enterprises CEO Mark Bennett.

“Sentry’s platform and capabilities reimagine what proof-of-identity and trust mean across virtually every sector and industry, including security, payment, and the crypto-currency markets.”

Additionally, the company’s TrustedBond and RFID cloaking technology enable the creation of secure multi-application solutions, and its ThinTech (ultra-thin microelectronic encapsulation) patent allows for the construction of highly durable and complex microelectronic devices.

“SentryCard is transforming what Identity means across both the physical and digital world,” Bennett adds.

“Our cutting-edge technology enables organizations to reimagine identity, to build new levels of absolute trust in their products, services, and capabilities.”

The FIDO2 certification comes days after Sentry Enterprises completed a Series D funding round in which the firm raised $13 million.

ID.me, authID.ai achieve ISO 27001 certification

ID.me and authID.ai have separately received International Standards Organization (ISO) 27001 certifications for their digital ID and biometric solutions, respectively.

The international standard is designed to confirm companies’ capabilities of managing information security while using tools that sufficiently safeguard user data.

ID.me also received the SOC 2 Type II certification this month (assessing operational effectiveness of the security program and safeguards for user data), and FedRAMP Moderate Authority to Operate (ATO) compliance back in June.

“With this full stack of certifications, we have now earned the Triple Crown for data security,” comments ID.me CEO Blake Hall.

“ID.me is fully committed to safeguarding the information we are entrusted by our customers to handle, and these acknowledgments demonstrate we are more than capable of doing so.”

The company has also recently hired Tadayoshi Kohno as its new head of technology and equity research.

authID.ai, on the other hand, received the ISO 27001 for its biometric Information Security Management System (ISMS) from independent and accredited third-party auditor A-LIGN.

“With account takeover, synthetic fraud, and other cybersecurity threats on the rise, enterprises that take proactive measures to protect themselves lower their risk of losing revenue, reputation, and customer trust,” says authID.ai’s SVP of Product Jeremiah Mason.

“We recognize the importance of ISO 27001:2013 certification, which validates authID’s commitment to our customers and partners that we have implemented and exceeded the highest security standards for our best-in-class biometric identity proofing and authentication systems.”

authID.ai also received compliance to the ISO/IEC 30107-3 presentation attack detection (PAD) standard last month.

