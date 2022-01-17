Sentry Enterprises picks up $13M to scale biometric access control card production

Sentry Enterprises has raised $13 million in a Series D funding round to scale its operations and complete a strategic investment in card manufacturer X-Core Technologies to support Sentry’s biometric identity platform.

The preferred equity offering appears to position Sentry to bring its SentryCard, a biometrics-enabled card for physical and logical access control that Genetec signed up to resell in late-2021.

“With the support from both existing and new investors, Sentry enters 2022 ready for its next chapter of growth to fulfill its vision of helping end-users achieve the zero-trust security architecture they strive for,” comments John Calzaretta, president at Sentry Enterprises.

Pennsylvania-based X-Core Technologies is a card manufacturing technology innovator, according to the announcement, holding numerous patents. With the newly-announced investment, Sentry becomes strategic partner X-Core’s largest shareholder.

“Sentry’s partnership with X-Core has been vital to achieving our commercial scale,” states Mark Bennett, CEO at Sentry Enterprises. “Making an equity investment further strengthens that partnership, while vertically integrating our manufacturing operation and processes.”

“We couldn’t be more pleased or excited to grow our relationship with Sentry from customer to strategic partner,” says Mark Cox, CEO at X-Core Technologies.

Sentry also placed a volume order for hundreds of thousands of biometric fingerprint sensor modules from Fingerprint Cards last year.

Article Topics

access control | access management | biometric cards | biometrics | funding | investment | Sentry Enterprises | SentryCard | smart card | smartcards | X-Core Technologies