Fingerprint Cards receives substantial biometric sensor modules order from Sentry Enterprises

Enabling biometric credentials for physical and logical access

Fingerprint Cards (FPC) has recently announced a new order of hundreds of thousands of T-Shape biometric sensor modules from its partner Sentry Enterprises.

The modules will be integrated into the SentryCard solution, which will be used as a biometric credential for physical and logical access.

“We are very pleased with this order, which is testimony to the strength of our offering and the demand for biometric solutions on the Access Control market,” said Michel Roig, SVP Business Line Payment & Access at Fingerprint Cards.

According to the executive, the order demonstrates the effectiveness of FPC’s biometric technologies, as well as renewing the company’s partnership with Sentry Enterprises.

“We see a continued growth in this segment,” Roig added, “providing a smart way to add secure, convenient, and hygienic authentication to physical as well as logical access.”

Commenting on the news, Mark Bennett, CEO of Sentry Enterprise, confirmed the growing trend of biometrics for access control, and FPC’s substantial contribution to the field.

“The biometric technology from Fingerprint Cards is cutting edge in terms of performance and end-to-end solution,” Bennett said. “We are very pleased with our close collaboration with Fingerprint Cards in striving to deliver seamless, proof-positive identification to enterprises for their access needs.”

The extended collaboration with Sentry Enterprises follows an eventful fortnight for Fingerprint Cards.

At the end of April, Roig discussed biometric cards’ consumer adoption and issuer prospects in a Thales seminar.

And earlier this week, the Feitian Biometric Security Key, which integrates technology from FPC, was granted a FIDO certification.

