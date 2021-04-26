Biometric access control updates: Precise Biometrics, Invixium, FPC, Aware, Suprema

Precise Biometrics YOUNiQ access control system has been deployed by a partner at Science Village Scandinavia in Lund, Sweden, to secure its visitor center. The deployment’s timing coincides with a distributor agreement by Invixium, and pitches for biometrics in smart homes by Fingerprint Cards, and in businesses by Aware and Suprema.

Precise Biometrics YOUNiQ

Science Village Scandinavia is an initiative to develop a knowledge ecosystem around two of Europe’s largest science infrastructure projects, the ESS and MAX IV. Precise YOUNiQ was installed at its visitor center by Precise Biometrics‘ certified partner Professionell Säkerhet.

“In Science Village we believe in progression and the adoption of novel technologies,” states Christian Lindfors. “By using YOUNiQ we can perform a remote on-boarding of all visitors, eliminating the need of administration of keys and passwords, and minimizing time spent. We are also securing that the right people are accessing our premises. We see this as our first installation with the ambition to include more locations as the area is expanding.”

“We are glad to support Science Village with the convenient and fully digital access solution that YOUNiQ provides,” comments Precise VP Sales Fredrik Sjöholm. “Lund is known for its innovative companies and people, something that is reflected in the new technology park at Science Village. Precise Biometrics is proud to be part of this development by providing our innovative access solution to this environment. We of course hope to see the solution being used in more buildings as Science Village expands going forward.”

Invixium distributor agreement

Invixium’s biometric solutions for touchless access control will be sold by Gallagher under a new global agreement, aligning with both company’s COVID-19 adaptation strategies.

Gallagher has integrated IXM WEB with its Gallagher Command Center to give customers full access to Invixium’s body temperature screening, mask detection and other capabilities.

“Gallagher is proud to offer our customers innovative solutions that meet today’s demands,” says Mark Junge, global general manager for Security at Gallagher. “This partnership is one of many activities that allow us to remain at the forefront as a security provider, and we look forward to offering our customers new technology options that complement our security platform and deliver a safer, healthier future.”

FPC, Aware, Suprema offer guidance

Smart access control with biometric locks is the starting point for smart homes, Fingerprint Cards argues in a blog post.

Adding biometrics to smart home front door locks could address lingering consumer concerns about IoT device security, and installed in other areas of the smart home could provide personalized access. Adults can be given biometric access to medicine cabinets and kitchen drawers while children are kept out, for instance.

Aware has launched an on-demand webinar to show how physical touchpoints in business’ access control systems can be eliminated with face, voice or iris biometrics.

The webinar will address systems with many shared touchpoints, enhancing the security of existing systems, and reducing visitor wait times.

Suprema has published a post defining access control systems and their benefits to give businesses considering new technology the basic information. Biometric access control, key cards and fobs, and mobile credentials are explained.

The company recommends real-time notification, detail audit trails, remote management and contactless authentication as features businesses should consider, and provides details on how hardware like embedded fingerprint biometric modules or software like Suprema’s Mobile Access solution can be integrated.

