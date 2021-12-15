SentryCard integrates with HID Global for employee access control

Invixium integrates AEOS, Paxton improves biometric app login

Sentry Enterprises and HID Global have partnered to combine their leading employee biometrics and physical and logical access control systems.

The SentryCard Biometric Platform and its FIDO2 authentication capabilities are being integrated with the next-generation Seos credential technology from HID, according to a company announcement. Fingerprint Cards supplies the biometric sensor for SentryCards.

SentryCard provides biometric authentication in the form factor of an employee ID badge, decentralizing storage of users’ fingerprint biometrics to support zero-trust security principles. HID Global provisions a dedicated Seos chip and antenna, and will load the Seos applet into the SentryCard’s secure element. The card communicates through NFC, so when users touch the SentryCard’s biometric sensor, they are granted access through an on-card match.

When first issued their SentryCard, users enroll their biometrics, typically two fingers.

“The use of contactless biometric devices is growing in popularity for authentication into buildings, doors, and manufacturing systems,” comments Thierry Roz, managing director of RFID Business Unit, Extended Access Technologies, HID Global. “We are excited to bolster the SentryCard’s high-assurance authentication capabilities with the inclusion of our Seos credential technology.”

SentryCard will also provide native support for Windows login through HID DigitalPersona software.

“Combining the best-in-class cryptography of HID’s Seos credential technology, with the broad utility of the biometric SentryCard will allow us to deliver superior data and privacy protection compared to other biometric platforms,” says Sentry Enterprises CEO Mark Bennet.

Cloud-based access control provider Qumulex has also integrated SentryCard with its unified video security, logical and physical access control platform, QxControl.

Under the partnership, Sentry Enterprises products will be available directly from Qumulex with immediate availability to the company’s partners and distributors.

Invixium integration, Paxton upgrade

Invixium has integrated leading physical access control system AEOS by Nedap with its portfolio of touchless biometric devices.

The integration, powered by IXM Link, provides one- or two-way database synchronization for easy setup, installation and use of facial recognition and multi-factor access control, along with mask detection and thermal screening.

Verification processes can be controlled by AEOS through a Device Integration Protocol (DIP) implementation as part of the integration.

An update of the Paxton Connect app provides improved site management through its Net2 networked access control system and Paxton 10 video management and access control platform, and an improved biometric login capability, according to a company announcement.

The new features are part of a complete redesign of the app, intended to improve its usability. The app enables users to open a door from their smartphone or tablet from anywhere, and gives administrators the ability to delete and edit user information, and provide real-time updates and reports on user location to establish building safety.

Paxton’s technology is also integrated with biometric solutions from biometrics providers including Invixium and Suprema.

