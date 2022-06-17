Execs move out of Clearview; others move to Daon, ID.me and Lumeo

Reuters is reporting that Clearview AI has lost its sales chief and some staff.

According to unnamed sources and independent reporting, Reuters says, “much of (Clearview’s) sales staff” were cut this week.

In recent weeks, chief revenue officer, Chris Metaxas, and Devesh Ashra, the firm’s chief strategy officer also left.

CEO Hoan Ton-That issued a statement to Reuters saying that “the elimination of positions (was meant) to better position it for financial security and growth.”

Facebook vet Ralph Rodriguez joins Daon

Digital ID assurance vendor Daon has named Ralph Rodriguez its president, chief product officer and newest board member. The company says Rodriguez’ role is new.

Daon creates biometric authentication as well as ID assurance software for payment verification, digital banking, insurance, telecom, travel and border security.

Rodriguez until recently was executive-in-residence at the private equity firm Summit Partners. He has worked with venture-backed startups and $1 billion public firms.

Working at Facebook, Rodriguez oversaw the Applied ID Intelligence unit as head of ID verification.

He co-founded ID verification and authentication firm Confirm.io, where he served as chief technology officer. Confirm.io was later bought by Facebook.

In a statement, Daon chief executive Tom Grissen says, “As the longest-serving Fellow at MIT, Ralph pioneered research on AI, cloud, mobile, neural science and security technologies at the MIT Media Lab and Harvard-MIT Health Sciences and Technology departments.”

Rodriguez co-authored the SANS Institute publications Windows NT Security: Step by Step and Computer Incident Handling: Step by Step.

He also serves on the boards of Neogen Corp (Nasdaq: NEOG) and Strategic Cyber Ventures.

ID.me lures Paul Allen prof to help with ‘No Identity Left Behind’

Tadayoshi Kohno has been made head of technology and equity research at ID.me, a secure digital ID network firm. In a statement, ID.me says Kohno’s experience with digital security, privacy, equity and access recommended him for the post.

He is a professor at the Paul Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering, within the University of Washington. There, he is associate director for diversity, giving him insights that ID.me feels it needs.

Kohno’s research awards include the Technology Review TR-35 Young Innovator Award and the American Association for the Advancement of Science Golden Goose Award spotlighting his team’s discovery of how an internet-connected car can be hacked. The research led to better security industrywide.

He also co-authored an anthology: “Telling Stories: On Culturally Responsive Artificial Intelligence.”

At ID.me Kohno will help further the firm’s commitment to its ‘No Identity Left Behind’ effort.

It is designed to address people, sometimes homeless, with no credit or banking history. The company also sees opportunities in Americans living overseas who have traditionally found it hard to verify their digital ID.

22-year sales vet Cianciosi signs with Lumeo

Andrew Cianciosi has been named head of sales at computer vision vendor Lumeo. The company claims to be the first to market a no-code video analytic platform.

Lumeo says in a statement that Cianciosi is a 22-year veteran of sales, and has experience with physical security, network engineering, telecom, cell and mobile technologies. The company says Cianciosi has designed customer-specific cloud and hybrid-cloud products.

“His extensive field work gives Andrew a unique perspective on the infrastructure, wireless, software and management needs for our current and prospective clients,” says CEO Devarshi Shah.

Previously, Cianciosi served at a national account manager for ADT.

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | Clearview AI | computer vision | Daon | digital identity | facial recognition | ID.me | Lumeo