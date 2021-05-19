Precise Biometrics and Clearview add C-level execs, Element and Simprints teams grow

Precise Biometrics has appointed Annika Freij as its new chief financial officer, taking over from Ulrik Nilsson no later than August 19, as the company increases its focus on biometric access control and digital identity.

Freij comes to the company with more than 15 years of experience in financial positions at international technology companies, including Sony Ericson and most recently Axis Communications.

“Annika has extensive experience in financial management and long-term financial planning in large international technology companies. Together with her strong leadership qualities, this makes her a suitable CFO and a great addition to the management of Precise,” says Precise CEO Stefan K. Persson.

“Precise is a technology company with innovation at the core and the company has a strong drive towards development and growth – which I appreciate. I look forward to my new role and to be part of the exciting growth journey ahead,” says Annika Freij, new CFO at Precise.

Clearview adds CSO, CRO, CMO

Clearview AI has expanded its leadership with three new C-level executives to support the company’s growth plans for its biometric law enforcement tool.

Devesh Ashra, former deputy assistant secretary with the U.S. Department of Treasury, who is also a veteran of the banking sector, has been appointed Clearview’s chief strategy officer. Former Digital Recognition Network CEO Chris Metaxas has been named chief revenue officer. Susan Crandall, a veteran of the law enforcement technology market with nearly two decades of experience at companies including Motorola Solutions and LexisNexis Risk Solutions, has been named chief marketing officer.

“Adding these highly accomplished professionals to Clearview AI’s leadership team will boost the company’s ability to achieve our strategic growth objectives,” comments Clearview AI CEO Hoan Ton-That.

Element continues to build Asia team

Element Inc. has appointed Joe Udomdejwatana as its new regional director for Indochina, as it attempts to grow its digital identity business in the growing Asian fintech space.

Udomdejwatana was most recently country manager for Thailand at Experian.

“In recent years there has been a surge in fintech product innovation across Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and neighboring countries, spanning new digital banking license rollouts to a cycle of successful product launches, high consumer adoption and increased capital investment across the banking, non-bank lending, payment wallet, insurance and other financial services,” said Udomdejwatana.

Element also hired new country directors for Indonesia and Philippines in February.

Simprints hires three

Simprints has appointed three new team members to support its goal of increasing transparency and effectiveness in global development through biometric identification.

Jordan Silverman has been named technical project manager, Maria Scrivener is the company’s new director of engineering, and Chris Man has been appointed director of delivery.

