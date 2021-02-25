Element, Ping Identity, Next Biometrics, HID announce new executives, Simprints recruiting

Several biometrics and digital identity technology providers have announced appointments to strategic roles in their respective organizations, as Simprints scouts for a partnerships’ manager.

Element country directors for Indonesia, Philippines

Element, Inc. has appointed Ardelia Apti and Kristian Melquiades, respectively, as country directors for Indonesia and the Philippines.

Apti is coming in from Super App Gojek where she held the position of vice president for GoPay, and led the company to significant growth; while Melquiades joins Element from financial technology company Banana FinTech, during which time he was voted among the 50 most influential payment professional by the World Payment congress last year, the announcement disclosed.

Element Co-founder, President and CEO Adam Perold said having the duo on board was “a big win” for their costumers and users, but also for the entire company team.

“Ardel and Kristian have been at the front lines of digital finance in Asia, building and delivering many of the pioneering products at scale, with broad networks across the ecosystems. Our growth model is to empower the most dynamic leaders we meet to help build more efficient and inclusive societies. A team of such impressive caliber and commitment combined with market opportunity is a powerful equation,” said Perold.

Apti says her stint with ‘Super App’ Gojek gave her the experience necessary in helping promote Element’s “…mission of connecting populations to digital services, to scale up bank account penetration, payments volume, credit access and embedded finance applications…”

Melquiades expressed excitement to be part Element’s team working to amplify the impact of financial inclusion in the Philippines.

“With over 70 percent of Filipinos remaining unbanked, primarily due to lack of access to mobile financial services with technologies such as eKYC for account validation, Element’s platform has started bridging this gap,” he asserted. “I’m optimistic that the time is now for this digital transformation in the Philippines.”

New VP of R&D at Ping Identity

Ping Identity has hired experienced technologist Peter Burke to the position of Vice President in charge of Research and Development to advance the company’s product strategy and development across all Ping solutions.

The company describes Burke in the announcement as a “visionary technologist” who has garnered more than 25 years of experience working on major business development and growth projects in for many Silicon Valley startups and other multi-national organizations.

Peter Burke holds a Ph.D in Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence as his specialty. Before joining Ping, Burke was executive vice president of Engineering and Operations at Neustar, where he led R&D, service delivery, and IT endeavors with a global team in eight locations. Prior, he had worked with Global Video Systems as Senior Vice President and General Manager where he had the responsibility of leading Tier one telecommunications and cable operations globally, according to Ping’s statement.

Kris Nagel, chief operating officer at Ping Identity, praised Burke’s experience in cloud-based software development. “Peter brings a strong mix of R&D and business leadership success…I look forward to working with him to accelerate Ping’s product capabilities and improve digital customer experiences around the world,” said Nagel.

Burke himself said he is “…excited to join Ping at such a transformational time and to further enable the world’s leading organizations with solutions that empower their employees, partners and customers with personalized, frictionless digital experiences.”

New India business development head for Next Biometrics

Sachin Ratta has taken the role as Head of Business Development and Presales for India at Next Biometrics.

Ratta has extensive experience working in various domains of the biometrics and payments industries, fintech, insurance, telecoms, and government.

He also boasts expertise in different areas of management including business development and key account management, program and project management, vendor/partner management, business operations, channel sales business development as well as pre-sales.

HID Global VP to lead Biometric BU

Meanwhile, Vito Fabbrizio is the new Managing Director of the Biometric BU at HID Global, shifting from the role of Vice President in charge of Strategic Innovations and Pre-sales at HID.

Fabbrizio brings over two decades of experience in the tech industry, including senior positions at Crossmatch, DigitalPersona, AuthenTec and Upek, and has worked to drive strategic growth and product visibility in emerging markets.

Simprints shops for Partnerships Manager

Biometric identification solutions company Simprints is recruiting a Partnerships Manager with potential applicants having until March 9, 2021 at 11:59 pm (GMT), to apply for the position.

Information about the job description and the skills required of candidates is detailed on the online blind recruitment platform, Applied. The application process can be completed on the platform, and applicants are assured of a blind review of the submissions in order to ensure fairness.

In the role overview, Simprints says it is looking to hire someone with the skills capable of helping the company expand its partnership footprints in line with its new company strategy that emphasizes a clear market focus and revenue growth.

The candidate who must be experienced in negotiating lucrative and sustainable deals, the company adds, and will be expected to increase Simprints’ portfolio of partners around the world such as governments, iNGOs, and funders to help the company scale the impact of its work around the world.

The job location is Cambridge, UK, but is temporarily remote due to the pandemic. The yearly pay package is between £27,500 and £42,000.

