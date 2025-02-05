Peru immigration dept deploys Integrated Biometrics scanners at Jorge Chávez Intl Airport

Integrated Biometrics (IB) continues to grow its impressive customer base in South America.

IB will be deploying its advanced biometric scanning technology at Lima’s newest terminal at the Jorge Chávez International Airport. Lima is of course the capital of Peru, home to more than 11 million people, with a UNESCO World Heritage Site at its historic center.

Peru’s immigration authority, the Superintendencia Nacional de Migraciones, chose IB’s Kojak 10-print roll biometric scanner for Lima’s new airport terminal. IB’s Kojak will be deployed for immigration processes at Lima’s Jorge Chávez International Airport.

The new passenger terminal will feature 21 state-of-the-art digital kiosks designed for biometric fingerprint enrollment and identification. IB’s Kojak, an iBeta compliant, FAP 60 FBI Appendix F certified scanner, will aid in the detection of individuals flagged with international alerts or active warrants, streamlining security and immigration procedures.

The newly opened terminal at Jorge Chávez International Airport is anticipated to meet Peru’s growing air travel demands, initially processing 30 million passengers annually before expanding capacity to 40 million.

Integrated Biometrics’ lightweight scanners use patented light-emitting sensor (LES) technology to outperform traditional fingerprint devices in size, power consumption, portability, and reliability, according to the South Caroline, U.S.-based company.

