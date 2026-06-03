FB pixel

Scottish biometrics commissioner calls for LFR law before police deployment

Biometrics watchdog warns Scotland should avoid the ‘legal vacuum’ seen in England and Wales
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Law Enforcement
Scottish biometrics commissioner calls for LFR law before police deployment
 

The Scottish Biometrics Commissioner has written to Scotland’s Minister of Justice, Neil Gray, urging the government to introduce primary legislation for law enforcement use of live facial recognition (LFR).

“It is inconceivable that Police Scotland will not want equitability of access to such technology in future,” Commissioner Brian Plastow writes in a letter published last week.

The recommendation highlights a growing divergence in how UK jurisdictions are approaching facial recognition. While police forces in England and Wales have rapidly expanded deployments under existing legal powers, Scottish officials are considering whether a dedicated legislative framework should be established before the technology is introduced.

The letter comes as the recent King’s Speech set out the UK government’s intention to establish a legal framework for the use of facial recognition in England and Wales. The countries have taken a different approach to Scotland’s, introducing the technology in a “legal vacuum,” and are now attempting to catch up.

Therefore, the Minister should consider bringing forward primary legislation in Scotland to create a statutory basis for the limited and proportionate use of the technology, he adds.​

Plastow argues that skipping primary legislation in favor of amending existing laws, such as the 2022 Commissioner’s Statutory Code of Practice, would carry “less democratic legitimacy and accountability.” Despite this, he previously noted that “there is currently no country in the world which has passed comprehensive and specific primary legislation dedicated exclusively to governing the police use of Live Facial Recognition (LFR) in public spaces.”

The Commissioner has previously backed a resolution issued by the Scottish National Party (SNP) stating that LFR should be banned unless primary legislation is approved by the Parliament.

As the use of LFR accelerates at scale in England and Wales, thanks to a boost to government funding, Scotland remains without the technology that could help tackle serious and organized crime, terrorism and violence against women and girls, the letter notes.

At the beginning of the year, the Home Office announced its largest ever facial recognition rollout, including 40 new LFR vans, which will be made available to English and Welsh police forces. The investments are part of a broader effort to modernize policing in the UK.

The Scottish Police Force is yet to issue a decision regarding the implementation of LFR. A detailed business case is not expected until 2027, after which consultations would ensue.

Considerations around the potential use of the technology are ongoing, a government spokesperson told news outlet Holyrood.

“The lawful, effective and proportionate use of any technology with facial recognition capability is an operational matter for Police Scotland, who must abide by data protection laws, the European Convention on Human Rights and the Scottish Biometrics Commissioner’s statutory code of practice,” says the spokesperson.

Police Scotland is not expected to complete its business case for LFR until 2027. If ministers accept the commissioner’s recommendation, Scotland could become one of the first jurisdictions to establish a dedicated legislative framework before deploying the technology rather than regulating it after adoption.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

UK boosts digital transformation spending with increased DSIT funding

The UK government’s Department for Science, Innovation & Technology (DSIT) has released its Main Estimate memorandum for 2026 to 2027,…

 

Poland adopts age verification law, recommends EUDI Wallet approach

The Polish government has adopted a package of laws on Tuesday, which limits minors’ access to online pornography by requiring…

 

LSEG, Daon and Fourthline push identity verification beyond point checks

The global fintech sector is going through a structural change as it shifts from localized, point-in-time identity checks toward standardized,…

 

SITA buys AI platform to optimize airline operations

Airline delays, airspace restrictions, operational constraints and geopolitical events have increased pressure on carriers to improve recovery planning. That’s the…

 

Digital property vision outpaces e-signature adoption in UK

Use of electronic signatures is very low at the UK’s Land Registry, but bringing in new digital components is about…

 

Crime mapping in the AI era: why transparency still matters

By Professor Fraser Sampson, former UK Biometrics & Surveillance Camera Commissioner It’s almost 20 years since colleagues at West Yorkshire Police…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events