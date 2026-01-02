FB pixel

Scottish Biometrics Commissioner lays out blueprint for regulating police use of biometrics

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Law Enforcement
Scottish Biometrics Commissioner lays out blueprint for regulating police use of biometrics
 

The Scottish Biometrics Commissioner is proposing its own blueprint and legal framework for the use of biometric data in law enforcement across England and Wales. The biometric technology watchdog has backed the creation of statutory codes of practice that would cover the police use of facial recognition and similar technologies.

The proposal comes as the UK debates its lack of unified regulation for police use of biometric technology. Scottish lawmakers and Commissioner Brian Plastow have jumped to the forefront of this discussion by calling for a dedicated legislative framework.

Plastow’s blueprint includes several broad measures to ensure” biometric data and technologies are used lawfully, effectively and ethically,” according to the letter addressed to the UK Home Office dated December 12th.

The Codes of Practice for England and Wales should apply to all law enforcement bodies but not the retail sector, it says.

Any changes to the legislative framework should not allow law enforcement to have “routine” access to the biometric databases of other branches of the UK State, such as the UK Passport images or UK driving licence images.

UK police have been using the country’s immigration and passport holder databases to conduct facial recognition searches without public disclosure. The practice was uncovered by media and digital privacy organizations in 2024, inviting concerns over privacy.

“There should be no ‘bulk washing’ of passport or driving licence images against retrospective police facial recognition for low level or volume crime,” says Plastow.

The Commissioner, however, added that a framework for searches against these databases should be established for “specific” cases, including violence against women and girls (VAWG) or Serious and Organised Crime Groups (SOCG).

Oversight and codes of practice should also be expanded to include inferential and behavioural biometrics.

“I would highlight the specific examples of the use of polygraph in England and Wales and using ANPR to profile driver behaviour as examples of the sort of ‘Biometric Wild West’ that ensues when the use of such technologies is not subject to ‘meaningful’ oversight,” says Plastow.

At the same time, England and Wales should reevaluate its definition of biometric data as it currently only covers DNA and fingerprints. The Home Office should look towards the Scottish Biometrics Commissioner Act 2020, which allows the definition of biometric data to be changed to include the latest technological developments.

Plastow is also backing the government’s plan to explore merging the functions of the Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner and the Forensic Science Regulator under a single body.

“This would of course necessitate legislative change but in my view, it is the correct strategic direction of travel,” he says.

At the same time, the Home Office should consider removing National Security Determinations (NSD’s) from the new function. These should, instead, be assigned to the Investigatory Powers Commissioner’s Office (IPCO).

The Commissioner has previously noted that the UK needs primary legislation that would help the police set clear boundaries around issues such as proportionality and necessity. In November, his office published a 4-Year Strategic Plan, which also includes a review of Police Scotland’s handling of biometric data.

The use of facial recognition in the UK is currently regulated by a combination of different regulations and standards, leaving it on shaky legal grounds. The London Metropolitan Police, for instance, has been facing a legal challenge in court over a misidentification case.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

South Korea law targeting deepfakes, disinformation gets frosty reception from US

A new law in South Korea targeting bad information sees it risking conflict with the current U.S. administration, which has…

 

Rumored plan to expand UK digital ID to newborns give Tories chance to attack

There is fresh panic in the UK over rumors that the government is considering extending its digital ID scheme to…

 

Contactless fingerprint, face biometrics added to Pakistan’s national IDV system

Facial photographs and iris scans are now legally recognized as biometric identifiers for Pakistan’s national and digital identity system, complementing…

 

Hong Kong launches corporate identity sandbox, connects e-gov services with Shanghai

Hong Kong has launched a sandbox for its business identity program CorpID, inviting public and private service providers to conduct…

 

Kantara Initiative seeking public comment on update to Identity Assurance Framework

The Kantara Initiative has issued a call for public comment on the draft of its Identity Assurance Framework (KIAF): SP…

 

2025 saw the quiet consolidation of America’s biometric border

By the end of 2025, it was no longer credible to describe the U.S. government’s use of biometrics in immigration…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events